Neil Diamond Announces ‘Wild At Heart,’ LP From 2007 Rick Rubin Sessions

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Neil Diamond has announced Wild At Heart, the third entry that stems from his celebrated collaborations with producer Rick Rubin.

The album was originally recorded during sessions for Diamond’s chart-topping 2008 album Home Before Dark, which has since been certified Gold in the United States.

Diamond and Rubin first got together in 2005 for 12 Songs, a creative union that led them to reunite for the aforementioned Home Before Dark. PopMatters’ James Bassett wrote that it’s “an album of rare beauty, grace, and eloquence that captures Diamond in all his plain-spoken and big-hearted glory. And it is easily the most intensely personal release of his esteemed career.”

Diamond reflected on the release: “My work with Rick was a labor of love and I’m so gratified that these songs will finally be set free into the world to complete our trilogy of work.”

Wild At Heart came together when Diamond recently revisited the songs from this era. The iconic singer began working on nine new songs and also included an alternate take of Home Before Dark standout “Forgotten.”

Wild At Heart will be released on CD, vinyl, and digital platforms via Capitol/UMe on May 8, 2026. Limited edition colored vinyl and 2CD versions will also be available.

Wild At Heart

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Additionally, ahead of the release, new digital Deluxe Editions of 12 Songs and Home Before Dark have been reissued with bonus tracks previously only available on limited physical releases.

For the Home Before Dark sessions, Diamond recruited keyboardist Benmont Tench and guitarist Mike Campbell (both from Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers), along with guitarists Smokey Hormel and Matt Sweeney (co-founder of the NYC indie rock group Chavez). “Working with these guys and having Rick’s ear made it a great deal of fun,” Diamond told Billboard in 2008. “It was magic.”

In other Neil Diamond news, Song Sung Blue, the film inspired by the music and career of the singer, hit theaters on Christmas Day. Kate Hudson, who stars in the movie, earned a 2026 Golden Globe and Oscar nomination for her work.

Buy Neil Diamond’s Wild at Heart now.