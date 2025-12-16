Nick Jonas Announces New Single, ‘Gut Punch’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Nick Jonas plans to kick off the new year with a new song. On January 1, Jonas will release “Gut Punch,” the lead single from his forthcoming album Sunday Best.

The singer announced his song’s impending release at his latest Sunday Best Brunch event Sunday at the Powder Room in Toronto’s Yorkville neighborhood. About 200 people had the chance to enjoy brunch cuisine while Jonas performed songs new and old (some backed by a gospel choir) and shared behind-the-scenes stories.

Watch Nick Jonas’s talk about “Gut Punch” now.

Onstage at the Powder Room with his brother Franklin Jonas and collaborator JP Saxe, Jonas discussed the origins of “Gut Punch.” In an audio snippet posted to his social media accounts, Jonas sings the hook, “Hit me like a gut punch, I hurt my own feelings,” just after revealing in conversation with his wife Priyanka Chopra that “I hurt my own feelings” was the lyric he most feared saying out loud.

Sunday Best, set for release on Feb. 6, is Jonas’ first solo album in nearly five years, the follow-up to 2021’s Spaceman. Taking musical inspiration from a youth spent singing in church choirs, the new album reportedly delves into the joys and challenges of his family life over the past two years. “I’m so excited to share these new stories, candid thoughts, quiet walks home in the city, and snapshots of my life over these past few years,” Jonas has said of the project. “And while this album was made over the course of the last two years, it was truly 33 years in the making.”

Jonas is shifting into Sunday Best mode after a huge 2025 with the Jonas Brothers, the band he founded with siblings Joe and Kevin Jonas. The JoBros spent all year celebrating their 20th anniversary via the first ever JONASCON fan convention, the release of new album Greetings From Your Hometown, and a massive North American tour that had them playing some of the largest concert venues across the continent.

