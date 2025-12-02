Nick Jonas’ New Album ‘Sunday Best’ Set For February

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

As the Jonas Brothers wrap up one of their biggest years ever, it’s time for one member of the trio to grab a moment in the spotlight. Nick Jonas has announced Sunday Best, his first new solo album in almost five years, is set for release February 6 via Republic Records.

The follow-up to 2021’s Spaceman reportedly finds Jonas pulling inspiration from a youth spent singing in church choirs while lyrically exploring his more recent life experiences as a husband and father. “I’m so excited to share these new stories, candid thoughts, quiet walks home in the city, and snapshots of my life over these past few years,” he said in a press release. “And while this album was made over the course of the last two years, it was truly 33 years in the making.”

Jonas announced the album Sunday at Nellie’s Southern Kitchen in Las Vegas for his Sunday Best Brunch in front of an intimate audience of 170 fans. The event featured the first live performances of multiple songs from Sunday Best, plus a conversation with Daniel Wall from the Behind The Wall podcast. Jonas and Wall discussed the stories and inspirations that informed the new album’s creation, tipping the hat to collaborators like JP Saxe, MUNA’s Josette Maskin, Blush, and Ryan Daly.

In footage from Sunday Best Brunch, Jonas can be seen performing with a full band and, in some instances, a choir, channeling the inspirational energy of his formative years into tracks that retrace key moments of his adult life. The new songs are billed as an unguarded look at both celebratory and challenging moments from Jonas’ family life.

Jonas has spent much of 2025 celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Jonas Brothers. Festivities have included the release of the group’s new album Greetings From Your Hometown, the first ever JonasCon fan convention, and the extensive JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour, which took them to stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters all over North America.

At the Newark tour stop last month, Nick debuted his new solo song “I Need You,” preceded by a recording in which he is asked, “How would you describe this album to someone who’s never heard your music before?” Jonas responded, “I would ask them if they knew what love is, what it really is. If they said yes, I would say ‘Then you know what the album sounds like.’”

