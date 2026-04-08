SIGN UP

Alt-Rock Rising Star Novulent Preps For VOL.3 THE FINAL ALBUM TOUR

The Texas-based songwriter will hit the road with support from Babyteeth.

Published on

Novulent Vol. 3 album cover
Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Dallas alt-rock and shoegaze rising star Novulent has announced their most expansive headlining tour to date. “VOL.3 THE FINAL ALBUM TOUR” is set to hit venues across North America beginning on June 11 in El Paso.

From there, Novulent and supporting act Babyteeth (on select dates) will head to Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Chicago, and more, before concluding on August 8 in Houston.

Novulent - dysphoria (Visualizer (w/Lyrics))

Click to load video

The tour announcement follows the release of Novulent’s latest album, VOL. 3, which finds Novulent examining their personal life. In an interview with Ones To Watch, they explained: “The main difference would have to be my reactions to the situations. What I do in the moment, and what I do AFTER with new partners. I started making music around when I was 17, and the mentality I had at 17 is way different from my mentality now at 21. When it came to me being a teenager, I went the typical teenage route of like, ‘Oh grrrrrrr, I had my heart broken once so now everyone is out to get me.’ I had this very self-depressive mindset of thinking, ‘What’s the point when you’re just going to get hurt anyway?’ It was a paranoid teenage angst. Compared to now, I understand myself a lot more. I understand how to regulate my emotions.”

Novulent also spoke about the differences in the way they approached VOL. 1, VOL. 2, and VOL. 3. They attributed the main evolution to the way they crafted songs, having said: “It would have to be the storytelling. I know that with VOL. 3, I really paint a story. Listening from track one to thirteen, it’s like each song is its own chapter perfectly transitioning from one to the next. VOL. 1 was a little all over the place. Whenever something bad would happen, I would make a song out of it. It was a collection of my thoughts being 18, which fit with the cartoonish adventures you have when you’re a teenager, so it fits. VOL. 3 is way more put together and cohesive.”

Listen to Novulent’s VOL.3 THE FINAL ALBUM TOUR here.

Related Topics:
Paul McCartney and Wings
Paul McCartney and Wings
Man On The RunLP
LP
ORDER NOW
Ringo Starr - Long Long Road
Ringo Starr
Long Long Road
(Ultraviolet Dream) 1LP
ORDER NOW
KISS - Destroyer
KISS
Destroyer (50th Anniversary)
Liquid-Filled 1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
uDiscover Music image background
Bobbie Gentry Fancy album cover 820
‘Fancy’: Behind Bobbie Gentry’s Women’s Lib Statement
Best Blue Note album covers featured image web optimised 1000
Best Blue Note Album Covers: 20 Groundbreaking Artworks
uDiscover Music image background
Humble Pie Smokin' album cover
‘Smokin”: Humble Pie’s Acclaimed 1972 Album Is Still Hot
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Bee Gees - You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
Bee Gees
You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
4LP
ORDER NOW
Jellyfish - Spilt Milk (Vinylphyle)
Jellyfish
Spilt Milk (Vinylphyle)
2LP
ORDER NOW
Beastie Boys - To The 5 Boroughs
Beastie Boys
To The 5 Boroughs
3LP Deluxe Edition
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top