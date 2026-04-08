Alt-Rock Rising Star Novulent Preps For VOL.3 THE FINAL ALBUM TOUR

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Dallas alt-rock and shoegaze rising star Novulent has announced their most expansive headlining tour to date. “VOL.3 THE FINAL ALBUM TOUR” is set to hit venues across North America beginning on June 11 in El Paso.

From there, Novulent and supporting act Babyteeth (on select dates) will head to Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Chicago, and more, before concluding on August 8 in Houston.

Novulent - dysphoria (Visualizer (w/Lyrics))

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The tour announcement follows the release of Novulent’s latest album, VOL. 3, which finds Novulent examining their personal life. In an interview with Ones To Watch, they explained: “The main difference would have to be my reactions to the situations. What I do in the moment, and what I do AFTER with new partners. I started making music around when I was 17, and the mentality I had at 17 is way different from my mentality now at 21. When it came to me being a teenager, I went the typical teenage route of like, ‘Oh grrrrrrr, I had my heart broken once so now everyone is out to get me.’ I had this very self-depressive mindset of thinking, ‘What’s the point when you’re just going to get hurt anyway?’ It was a paranoid teenage angst. Compared to now, I understand myself a lot more. I understand how to regulate my emotions.”

Novulent also spoke about the differences in the way they approached VOL. 1, VOL. 2, and VOL. 3. They attributed the main evolution to the way they crafted songs, having said: “It would have to be the storytelling. I know that with VOL. 3, I really paint a story. Listening from track one to thirteen, it’s like each song is its own chapter perfectly transitioning from one to the next. VOL. 1 was a little all over the place. Whenever something bad would happen, I would make a song out of it. It was a collection of my thoughts being 18, which fit with the cartoonish adventures you have when you’re a teenager, so it fits. VOL. 3 is way more put together and cohesive.”

Listen to Novulent’s VOL.3 THE FINAL ALBUM TOUR here.