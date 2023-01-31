Olivia Dean Shares New Single And Video, ‘UFO’

Olivia Dean - Photo: Courtesy of EMI Records

Olivia Dean has shared her highly anticipated new single “UFO” via EMI Records. Dubbed a “shy love song,” “UFO” takes a more stripped back approach to Dean’s infectious pop songwriting, with uniquely synthesized vocals and softly glimmering instrumental moments.

The song arrives alongside a shimmering, metallic, one-take visualizer. “UFO” is the first single from Olivia Dean’s yet-to-be-announced debut album, due for release this year.

She shares, “‘UFO’ was born out of a conversation over a cup of tea with Matt Hales (co-writer and producer). We were joking about how love is a ‘sexy problem’ to have and thought it would be funny to try and put it in a song. I wanted it to feel intimate and existential and so we kept it simple with guitar and a vocoder. It’s a shy love song, thoughts I would normally keep to myself but am learning to share.”

The new release follows Olivia’s recent announcement of her biggest headlining show to date, due to take place at London’s Roundhouse on March 17, which completely sold out in a matter of hours. The additional date was added to her sold out UK and Europe tour set to take place across March. Olivia will this week support Kojey Radical at his Brits Week for War Child show at London’s XOYO, and will support Loyle Carner’s forthcoming sold out show at OVO Wembley Arena on March 16.

Olivia Dean recently made her much-anticipated return with new single and accompanying video “Danger,” which has been added to the BBC Radio 1 playlist. Olivia opened the red carpet at December’s Fashion Awards with a special performance of the track.

Following performances at Glastonbury, Rock en Seine, Standon Calling, and Cross The Tracks festivals in the summer of 2022, Olivia has been busy working on her long-awaited debut album, expected for release later in 2023.

Buy or stream “UFO.”