Pat Benatar And Neil Giraldo Add Dates To North American Tour

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo - Photo courtesy of High Rise PR

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo have announced more dates to their 2023 North American headlining tour. Starting on April 12 in Port Chester, NY, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will embark on 8 east coast dates before joining P!NK on select dates for her Summer Carnival Stadium Tour in July.

General on-sale for the dates begins Friday, February 10 at 10am local. For more information and tickets, please visit the artists’ official website.

On March 9, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo will be joining an all-star lineup of rock, blues and soul music including James Taylor, John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Rufus Wainwright, Jim James, Stephen Marley, Gary Clark Jr., Allison Russell, The War and Treaty, Bernie Williams and more for a very special evening to celebrate the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God’s Love We Deliver live from the historic Beacon Theatre in NYC.

2022 proved to be an eventful year for Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, joining a long list of fellow ground-breaking global icons.

The duo also celebrated the world premiere presentation of their critically acclaimed Invincible – The Musical at The Wallis in Los Angeles. Invincible – The Musical weaves Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo’s legendary catalogue and inspired new songs throughout a reimagining of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Set in the modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona where the newly elected Chancellor Paris vows to destroy the progressive resistance and return the city to its traditional roots. The star-crossed lovers’ story, exploring how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation, envisions peace in a divided world. The pair performed the musical version of “Heartbreaker” with leading cast members Khamary Rose and Kay Sibal on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo: North American tour dates:

03/09/23 – New York, NY – Love Rocks NYC Benefit – The Beacon Theatre

04/12/23 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre^

04/13/23 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount^

04/16/23 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey^

04/21/23 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center^

04/24/23 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall^

04/26/23 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre^

04/27/23 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall^

04/29/23 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood^

07/31/23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*

08/01/23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*

08/07/23 – Washington DC – Nationals Park*

08/10/23 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field*

08/12/23 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*

08/14/23 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field*

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium*

^headlining

* with P!NK.

