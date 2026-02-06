‘Man on the Run – Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack’ Announced

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Ahead of the release of the documentary Paul McCartney: Man on the Run, a companion album has been announced. Man on the Run – Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack will feature all-time classics, hits, and essential tracks from McCartney’s post-Beatles career.

Man on the Run – Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack is available in a variety of forms, a CD, a traditional black 1LP, and a limited-edition Third Man – New York Taxi Yellow 1LP among them. All three aforementioned versions of the set will include 12 tracks, some of which were previously unreleased. “Arrow Through Me (Rough Mix),” a previously unreleased rough mix from the 1979 album sessions for Back to the Egg, and “Live And Let Die (Rockshow),” from the 1980 concert film Rockshow, can both be heard now exclusively via Amazon Music, ahead of release. The album will feature a third previously unreleased track in “Gotta Sing Gotta Dance.” That song was originally featured in the 1973 The James Paul McCartney TV Special.

After premiering at the Telluride Film Festival in August, Man on the Run – The Story of Paul McCartney and Wings will premiere in theaters for one night only on February 19 before arriving on Prime Video on February 27. The documentary is directed by Morgan Neville and composed, in part, from footage from McCartney’s career in the 1970s. Paul has an amazing archive,” Neville told IndieWire upon the film’s premiere in August. “He married a photographer, so that was convenient, all of Linda’s negatives of that entire decade, which is just incredible. There are so many things in this film that have never been seen. And there’s so many tiny things from the way people talked about Paul in the press at the time.”

Man on the Run – The Story of Paul McCartney and Wings is only one of the recent examinations of McCartney’s post-Beatles career. Last September, UMe announced the release of WINGS, a career-spanning, multi-medium anthology collection of the band’s work including music, photos, artwork, and more. Last year also saw the release of Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, a first-person oral history of the band’s 11-year career, assembled with the help of editor and historian Ted Widmer.

Buy Paul McCartney’s Man On The Run here.