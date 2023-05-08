Photos: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, And Take That Perform At King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

Katy Perry - Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

All eyes were on the UK this weekend, with Saturday’s Coronation Ceremony at Westminster Abbey for King Charles III followed by a star-studded Coronation Concert on Sunday night at Windsor Castle that included performances from Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Take That, among others.

The concert was attended by the Royal Family, 20.000 lucky fans and was broadcast around the world.

Perry performed a rendition of her 2013 hit “Roar” accompanied by a series of drones that formed the shape of a lion, which represented the newly crowned king’s coat of arms.

The pop icon followed up the song with another one of her biggest hits, “Firework,” which closed out the evening, and she dedicated the song to the king. “Thank you for bringing out the firework in so many young people.”

The two-hour live show also included performances by Andrea Bocelli and Welsh baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, who sang a duet of “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, as well as Nicole Scherzinger and Lang Lang performing “Reflection” from Disney’s Mulan, which was previously performed by Christina Aguilera.

Meanwhile, Lionel Richie went from one grand celebration (his daughter’s extravagant nuptials) to another, performing the Commodores classic “Easy,” followed up by the crowd-pleasing favorite “All Night Long.”

“To share the stage with the other performers at the coronation concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and it will be an honor and a celebration,” shared Richie in a statement.

Ritchie was followed by fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steve Winwood, who performed his hit “Higher Love” alongside the Commonwealth Choir.

Not to be overshadowed by the American talent, Take That, 90s British pop music royalty closed the show with a three-song performance with appropriately titled “Greatest Day” thanks to the trio of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald.

Ahead of their performance, Take That shared a new version of their 2008 UK No.1 “Greatest Day,” reworked by the Grammy-winning producer/DJ Robin Schulz and featuring multi-platinum singer-songwriter Calum Scott, who also joined them during their coronation show.

Also on hand was Nigerian songstress and Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage, who shined in her shimmering emerald gown during her performance of “Keys to the Kingdom,” off Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift album.

This marked the first-ever official coronation concert and was accompanied by The Official Album of the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla, via Decca Records.

