PJ Harvey Announces UK And European Tour For Fall 2023

PJ Harvey - Photo: Steve Gullick

PJ Harvey has announced an extensive UK and European tour for the fall of 2023 and shared a second song, “I Inside the Old I Dying” from her forthcoming album I Inside the Old Year Dying.

Shop the best of PJ Harvey’s discography on vinyl and more.

Of the new single, PJ Harvey says, “This delicate and beautiful song eluded us until the very last day in the studio. Over the previous five weeks we had tried so many times to capture it and failed, and/but then John reinvented the feel of the guitar pattern. As he was demonstrating it in the control room, Flood handed me a microphone and pressed record whilst I sat next to John trying to work out how to sing to it. The result somehow captures the ethereal and melancholic longing I was looking for.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The forthcoming album – Harvey’s first since 2016’s Grammy-nominated The Hope Six Demolition Project – will be released on July 7 via Partisan Records. This highly anticipated release is produced by long-time collaborators Flood and John Parish.

Harvey has also announced a run of tour dates in the UK and Europe – beginning in late September with shows in Dublin, Glasgow, London and Manchester before touring throughout continental Europe. You can check out the dates in full below and visit the artist’s official website for further information on all the forthcoming shows.

PJ HARVEY 2023 UK & EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

22nd September – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

23rd September – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

25th September – Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

26th September – Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

28th September – Roundhouse, London, UK

29th September – Roundhouse, London, UK

2nd October – Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

3rd October – Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

6th October – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

7th October – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

9th October – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

10th October – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

12th October – Olympia, Paris, France

13th October – Olympia, Paris, France

15th October – Volkshaus, Zurich, Switzerland

16th October – Volkshaus, Zurich, Switzerland

18th October – Velký sál Lucerna, Prague, Czech Republic

19th October – Velký sál Lucerna, Prague, Czech Republic

21st October – Admiralspalast, Berlin, Germany

22nd October – Admiralspalast, Berlin, Germany

24th October – Palladium, Warsaw, Poland

25th October – Palladium, Warsaw, Poland

27th October – Falkonersalen, Copenhagen, Denmark

28th October – Falkonersalen, Copenhagen, Denmark

30th October – Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway

31st October – Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway.

Listen to the best of PJ Harvey on Apple Music and Spotify.