Poppy Announces New EP ‘Stagger’ And Shares Distortion-Filled First Track ‘FYB’

Poppy ‘FYB’ cover – Photo: Courtesy of Lava Records/Republic Records

Poppy has announced her return with the upcoming new EP Stagger and its first track, a distortion-filled punk barrage called “FYB.”

The new record will be the Grammy-nominated artist’s first release for LAVA Records/Republic Records, with whom she recently signed. The EP will arrive on October 14, 2023.

Throughout the track, a bruising riff cuts in and out, seeing the song cycling through full-on face-melting sections and mellower, melancholy moments. “F__k the world, it’ll just f__k you back,” Poppy repeats as the track ramps up to a blistering crescendo.

ADVERTISEMENT

FYB

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The star is also set to join The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction on their joint tour this fall, kicking off in Dallas, Texas, on October 2. In the middle of the dates, she will also make an appearance at Las Vegas’ inaugural When We Were Young festival on October 29 before rejoining the tour.

In November, Poppy will then bring her unique take on hard rock to the UK and Europe for a tour calling at London, Manchester, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Vienna, and many more. You can find full details and tickets for Poppy’s live shows on her official website.

Poppy’s star has been rising for years, but it was 2020’s I Disagree album where she reached critical mass. With over 100 million streams, the record was featured on Albums Of The Year lists by the likes of Kerrang! and Revolver, while she also appeared on the cover of NME, Upset, and Kerrang!. Her track “BLOODMONEY” was nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 2021 Grammys, making her the first-ever solo female artist nominated in the category.

Last year saw her maintain that acclaim and momentum with the EAT (NXT Soundtrack) EP, Flux, and So Mean EP. She steered the vision for those releases entirely, from the aesthetic to directing multiple music videos for their tracks.

Pre-order Stagger here.