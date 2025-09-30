ADVERTISEMENT
Primavera Sound Announces 2026 Lineup

The Barcelona music festival will feature headliners including Doja Cat, the Cure, Gorillaz, and more.

Published on

Photo: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

Primavera Sound, the titanic multi-genre music festival held annually at Barcelona’s Parc del Fòrum, has announced its lineup for next year. Taking place June 3-7, 2026, the 24th edition of the fest will feature a varied range of headliners including The Cure, Doja Cat, The xx, Addison Rae, PinkPantheress, Gorillaz, Massive Attack, Skrillex, and My Bloody Valentine.

As with the headliners, the extensive undercard for Primavera Sound 2026 spans quite a few styles and scenes. The wealth of talent includes Lola Young, Mac DeMarco, Bad Gyal, Little Simz, Big Thief, Ethel Cain, Dijon, Kneecap, Role Model, Wet Leg, MARINA, JADE, 2hollis, Alex G, Amaarae, Ashnikko, berlioz, Blood Orange, Father John Misty, Guitarricadelafuente, KI/KI, Knocked Loose, Men I Trust, oklou, Overmono, Ralphie Choo, Ravyn Lenae, Rilo Kiley, rusowsky, Slowdive, Viagra Boys, Water From Your Eyes, Nick León, fakemink, caroline, Touché Amoré, both Geese and a solo set from their singer Cameron Winter, and dozens of other performers.

A brief program of performers will kick off the festivities Wednesday, while things will wrap up Sunday night with the Primavera Bits dance party featuring Carl Cox, Joseph Capriati, and more. A fan ticket presale went live Monday at 11 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET). General on-sale begins today, Sept. 30.

Primavera Sound has been widely hailed as one of the greatest music festivals in the world. “A stone’s throw from the Mediterranean Sea, Primavera Sound Barcelona feels like its own waterfront citadel, existing only for indulging in live music from around the globe,” Pitchfork raved in its coverage of the 2025 event, headlined by pop stars Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan. “What a festival,” Stereogum enthused. “You can see tons of artists, from tons of different places and genres and sensibilities, having truly gratifying career moments.” This year’s fest also had LCD Soundsystem, FKA twigs, Haim, IDLES, Turnstile, Fontaines D.C., and much more.

Find out more about Primavera Sound now.

