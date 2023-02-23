Quavo Dedicates New Single ‘Greatness’ To Takeoff

Quavo - Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Quavo has shared “Greatness,” a second tribute song to his late nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff. The track arrives alongside an accompanying video.

The pain in Quavo’s voice is palpable as he raps, “My chain, my watch, my wrist/ My m__________n’ house, my rise and grind/ I’d give away all this s__t just to see my dawg just one more time.”

Quavo - Greatness (Official Video)

The MC also offers thought on the state of Migos in the wake of Takeoff’s tragic death. He adds, “So don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n___a, it can’t come back/ I’ma make sure mama straight/ Especially mama Take.”

The song follows “Without You,” which Quavo released in early January. On the track, the superstar MC pays tribute to his late nephew and recording partner who was tragically killed in November in Houston. The song arrived with an accompanying music video.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball in Atlanta, Georgia in 1994, was 28 when he passed. The rapper, who helped change the course of rap music both in Atlanta and across the country, was shot at a bowling alley. Aforementioned Migos member Quavo was also present, though he was unharmed during the incident, which took place at 2:30am.

Boxer Chris Eubank Jr. posted on Twitter, on hearing the news: “I remember @1YoungTakeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude. Can’t believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry, it’s sickening how easy & often people are dying. RIP Takeoff.”

Takeoff was still in celebration mode at the time of his death, having just released a collaborative album with Quavo. Only Built For Infinity Links dropped on October 7 to critical and commercial acclaim, led by singles like “Nothing Changed,” “Big Stunna,” and more.

