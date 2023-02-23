‘Queen + Paul Rodgers: Live In Ukraine 2008’ Screening On YouTube

Photo courtesy of Queen Productions Ltd

A year after the band first posted the footage, Queen + Paul Rodgers’ legendary ‘Live In Ukraine’ show from Kharkiv is again available to view on YouTube. You can check it out here.

In September 2008 Queen + Paul Rodgers answered a call from Ukraine’s Elena Pinchuk’s Anti AIDS Foundation to reach out to the youth of the country with the message ‘Don’t Let AIDS Ruin Your Life’ by playing a free Life Must Go On Aids awareness concert performed in Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv’s historic Freedom Square to a live audience of over 350,000 – and a television audience of more than 10 million.

The band recall that event as “an unforgettable experience…one of those rare things in life you know you will never forget. A meeting in music, but also a coming together to fight a common enemy…”

Now, with millions of Ukrainian citizens in need of urgent humanitarian relief from a different affliction, Queen’s historic YouTube special is screening again, aimed at drawing donations for UNHCR relief efforts. UNHCR has stepped up their operations and capacity in Ukraine and neighboring countries. They remain firmly committed to support all affected populations in Ukraine and countries in the region.

At their Kharkiv show, Queen + Paul Rodgers performed a set of 28 classic tracks, opening with “One Vision” and including legendary hits such as “Another One Bites The Dust”, “I Want It All”, “I Want To Break Free”, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “The Show Must Go On” and “We Are The Champions.”

Queen + Paul Rodgers Live In Ukraine can still be viewed on YouTube. Please make your donations to UNHCR – The UN Refugee Agency.

With teams across Ukraine and in neighboring countries hosting refugees from Ukraine, UNHCR is providing protection and humanitarian assistance, including emergency shelters, repairs for homes damaged by shelling, emergency cash assistance, and protection such as psychological support. Winter relief is also provided for displaced people in need as temperatures plummet, such as high thermal blankets.