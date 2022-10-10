Queen Tease The Arrival Of New Track This Week

Queen - Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Queen appear to be teasing the release of a new track, possibly titled “Face It Alone” for later this week. What we know so far is they have been teasing its imminent arrival – seemingly on Thursday, October 13 – via a series of billboards and posters across the globe and also through a series of posts on their official website.

The billboards – which feature an image of the band’s iconic original frontman Freddie Mercury and the legend “Face It Alone 13 October 2022” – began appearing on October 6. They initially appeared in London and have since been spotted in various locations around the world.

Then, on October 9, a post featuring a snippet of music appeared on the band’s official Instagram. Since then, Queen have begun to tease the arrival of the possible new track via a further series of social media posts.

The latest post on their official Twitter reads, “📢Queen Fans! Have you seen the news? Keep your eyes peeled & share your photos of where you’ve seen our Billboards using #FaceItAlone.” At present, no further information is available, save to suggest Queen fans should keep a weather eye out for further developments over the next few days.

Also in Queen-related news, Roger Taylor’s The Outsider Tour Live album was released on September 30. The album was recorded during Taylor’s hugely successful October 2021 Outsider UK tour which saw the Queen founding member perform a series of ‘intimate’ shows: “my modesty tour, I just want it to be lots of fun, very good musically”, said Taylor at the time of announcing his first live performances outside of Queen in over twenty years.

Available on vinyl, as a 2CD set, and digital release, Taylor’s The Outsider Tour Live features 22 tracks performed across his 14-date sold out late 2021 tour. While geared towards highlighting the Outsider album – which Taylor admits being written and recorded under the COVID lockdown shadow resulted in work he describes as “slightly nostalgic and wistful” – when Taylor toured the album across the UK the emphasis was on sheer escapist pleasure.

