Rick Wakeman To Guest With Jazz Sabbath At Birmingham Concert

Jazz Sabbath have announced that former Yes mainstay and keyboard legend Rick Wakeman will make a guest appearance with the band when they play the Crescent Theatre in Birmingham, November 26.

According to the Jazz Sabbath documentary, a catering mix up at the studio where they were recording their second album with Wakeman as guest musician in 1969 led to the band having to cancel the entire album. Wakeman walked out and his record label threatened to sue them if they tried to release it.

Four years later, Wakeman would even record “Sabbra Cadabra”, one of the songs from the album, with Black Sabbath on their 1973 album Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, claiming it was their own song.

For the record, Jazz Sabbath are the band who claim another famous band from Birmingham ripped off their material while a band member, Milton Keanes, was hospitalized and their debut album shelved, and whose ‘original’ album, Jazz Sabbath, surfaced in 2020.

Earlier this year, Jazz Sabbath finally finished and released their second album. Without using Wakeman’s parts and by renaming the album Vol. 2. The album peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Jazz chart.

Band leader Milton Keanes feels that 53 years is too long to hold a grudge and hopes that inviting Wakeman as special guest will end the animosity. Wakeman agreed and stated: ”Milton and I, we won’t exactly be cuddling each other, but it’s all water under the bridge now.”

Jazz Sabbath are currently on tour in support of Vol 2. They play the following shows:

Oct 27: NED Tilburg Paradox Jazz Club

Oct 29: NED Utrecht Tivoli Vredenberg

Oct 30: BEL Heist o/d Berg Hnita Jazz Club (afternoon show)

Nov 11: GER Leverkusen JazzTage

Nov 16: UK London Pizza Express Jazz Club

Nov 18: UK Fletching, Trading Boundaries

Nov 19: UK Cranleigh Arts Centre

Nov 20: UK Devizes Corn Exchange

Nov 21: UK Cardiff Acapela Studio

Nov 22: UK Dartmouth The Flavel

Nov 24: UK Milton Keynes Stables

Nov 26: UK Birmingham The Crescent Theatre.

