Rihanna Announces Limited Edition R20 Box Set

Shopping for the Rihanna fan in your life this season just got a lot easier. The global icon has announced a new career-spanning vinyl box set, and all orders processed before the end of the year come with a fun holiday bonus.

The R20 box set brings together all eight of Rihanna’s studio albums in one package: 2005’s Music of the Sun, 2006’s A Girl Like Me, 2007’s Good Girl Gone Bad, 2009’s Rated R, 2010’s Loud, 2011’s Talk That Talk, 2012’s Unapologetic, and 2016’s Anti. The LPs are pressed on black vinyl and housed together in a deluxe collector’s box, individually numbered in a limited edition of 1,000. It’s set to ship on Dec. 19 (but not guaranteed for holiday delivery).

All orders processed before Dec. 31 will include a free “Rhenna Holiday” T-shirt. It features an update on the “Rhenna” doodle that served as Rihanna’s longtime social media avatar (and doubles as the cover art for R20). On the tee, Rhenna gets festive with the addition of antlers and a red nose.

In addition to the vinyl box set and T-shirt, the Rihanna shop is selling an R20 hoodie with Rhenna on the front, an R20 layered T-shirt featuring a photo of Rihanna, and a Rhenna doll featuring the full-bodied version of the doodle.

The R20 product line arrives in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of Music of the Sun, Rihanna’s 2005 debut album, which included the smash hit “Pon de Replay” and kicked off a prolific career. In the intervening decades, Rihanna has become not only one of the most successful musical artists of all time — with 250 million in global album sales and 14 U.S. No. 1 hits, third most all time — but also a mogul, fashion icon, and Hollywood star.

