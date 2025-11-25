ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
SIGN UP

Rihanna Announces Limited Edition R20 Box Set

In addition to the career-spanning vinyl collection, the global icon has released a ‘Rhenna Holiday’ t-shirt.

Published on

Image: Courtesy of Def Jam

Shopping for the Rihanna fan in your life this season just got a lot easier. The global icon has announced a new career-spanning vinyl box set, and all orders processed before the end of the year come with a fun holiday bonus.

Tears For Fears - Songs From The Big Chair
Tears For Fears - Songs From The Big Chair
Tears For Fears - Songs From The Big Chair

The R20 box set brings together all eight of Rihanna’s studio albums in one package: 2005’s Music of the Sun, 2006’s A Girl Like Me, 2007’s Good Girl Gone Bad, 2009’s Rated R, 2010’s Loud, 2011’s Talk That Talk, 2012’s Unapologetic, and 2016’s Anti. The LPs are pressed on black vinyl and housed together in a deluxe collector’s box, individually numbered in a limited edition of 1,000. It’s set to ship on Dec. 19 (but not guaranteed for holiday delivery).

All orders processed before Dec. 31 will include a free “Rhenna Holiday” T-shirt. It features an update on the “Rhenna” doodle that served as Rihanna’s longtime social media avatar (and doubles as the cover art for R20). On the tee, Rhenna gets festive with the addition of antlers and a red nose.

In addition to the vinyl box set and T-shirt, the Rihanna shop is selling an R20 hoodie with Rhenna on the front, an R20 layered T-shirt featuring a photo of Rihanna, and a Rhenna doll featuring the full-bodied version of the doodle.

The R20 product line arrives in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of Music of the Sun, Rihanna’s 2005 debut album, which included the smash hit “Pon de Replay” and kicked off a prolific career. In the intervening decades, Rihanna has become not only one of the most successful musical artists of all time — with 250 million in global album sales and 14 U.S. No. 1 hits, third most all time — but also a mogul, fashion icon, and Hollywood star.

Buy the Rihanna R20 vinyl box set now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
U2 - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns
‘Beautiful Day’: The Dawn Of A New Era For U2
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Carly Rae Jepsen - E•MO•TION 2LP
Carly Rae Jepsen
E•MO•TION
Magenta Swirl Color Vinyl 2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top