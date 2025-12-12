ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
Rihanna’s ‘Only Girl (In The World)’ Hits One Billion YouTube Views

This marks the 13th video featuring Rihanna as a lead or featured artist to reach the milestone.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Island Def Jam Music Group

Even with a billion views, she still feels like the only girl in the world. 15 years after its debut, Rihanna’s video for “Only Girl (In The World)” has reached the one billion view milestone on YouTube.

Saturated in bright reds and pinks, the video for “Only Girl (In The World)” is distinctly a product of Rihanna’s Loud era, where her cherry-colored hair and lips were the focus of the album’s visuals.

At the time of its release, she told JustJared, “It looks fake, like something out of a postcard with the beautiful hills,” referring to the California landscape. “We had a lot of sunshine those couple of days, so it really worked with the whole essence of the video. But really, the video just shows this big landscape and the only person there is me.”

Rihanna - Only Girl (In The World)

“Only Girl” has become the 13th video featuring Rihanna as the lead or featured artist to reach the billion views milestone. It joins Loud cuts “Man Down” and “What’s My Name” among others. “Only Girl (In The World)” was originally released in 2010 as the first single off Loud, and peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The album would go on to produce six more singles, including “What’s My Name,” “S&M,” and “California King Bed.” Loud reached number three on the Billboard 200 and earned three Grammy nominations, including Album Of The Year. “Only Girl (In The World)” would go on to win Best Dance Recording at the ceremony.

Rihanna recently welcomed her third child with partner A$AP Rocky, a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers. Back in July, she attended the premiere of her film Smurfs with her two sons, RZA and Riot. “I cannot wait for them to see the movie,” Rihanna said in an interview with ET. “That’s going to be my favorite, favorite part, when they recognize it as my voice… I can’t wait to see what that reaction is going to be like.”

Buy Rihanna’s Loud on vinyl or CD now.

