Ringo Starr On New EP, Home Recording, ‘Get Back,’ And Discovering Spin Art

Ringo Starr was on CBS Mornings today (20) to talk about his return to the road with his All Starr Band, his new EP, his feelings about the Emmy-winning Beatles docuseries Get Back and his surprise new interest in spin art.

Starr’s conversation with Anthony Mason, in Fort Lauderdale, aired just after the release last Friday of his EP3, his third EP release in the last 18 months, and the video for its lead song “World Go Round.” He and the band are now back on the road for North American dates that continue until October 30. The All-Starr Band is now in its 15th line-up since the former Beatle first convened the group in 1989. “I change the band, so it keeps it now,” he said.

Ringo talked about his now-established routine of recording at home at his Roccabella West Studio, which he converted from his guest house some ten years ago. “That saved my life during the pandemic,” he noted. “I started painting and I started doing spin art. Someone showed me this thing on Tik Tok where some kids had, like, eight-inch canvases, then they’d stick it to a house drill and [spin it]. I love it. That’s the magic of painting, you do something and ‘Look what came out of it.’ Music is great, the same. But you all have to play in the same key.”

Speaking about the Get Back docuseries, he said: “The only thing that got me crazy was, you see, I don’t really play until they’ve got the song, I just keep time. So we had ‘Get Back’ [sings], just straight rock, and then on the roof, it’s [changes rhythm]. Now what made me do that? How did I get to that? And maybe it’s in the film. It was just one of those things, I just changed it, and for the better.”

