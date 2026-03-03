Ringo Starr Announces ‘Long Long Road’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Ringo Starr has announced a new album. Long Long Road was co-written and produced by T Bone Burnett with Daniel Tashian and Bruce Sugar. The highly anticipated follow-up to last year’s chart-topping Look Up features collaborations with Billy Strings, Sheryl Crow, and St Vincent. The album pairs an easygoing Americana vibe with Starr’s classic rock roots for ten songs about life and love.

Long Long Road will be available on CD, LP, “Ultraviolet Dream” color vinyl, and on digital streaming services.

This Spring, Starr will head out on the road with his current All Starr Band – Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Buck Johnson. Tour dates begin in May with several shows in California, including Humphreys Concerts By the Bay in San Diego and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, as well as stops in Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico.

Look Up marked Starr’s first new LP since 2019, and was his first country record in more than 50 years. Burnett co-wrote nine out of 11 songs on the record, and Strings, Alison Krauss, Larkin Poe, Lucius, and Molly Tuttle were among the country, bluegrass, and Americana talents to appear on the album. The album was led by the single “Time On My Hands.”

“I did love country music before I was in the band,” Starr recalled of his pre-Beatles youth in a 2025 interview with Billboard. “We got plenty of it in Liverpool, because the lads who were in the merchant navy would bring not only rock and roll over, but country — and when country bands went on tour in England, they always played Liverpool.”

Starr’s first four solo albums were recently reissued on special color vinyl. These releases include Sentimental Journey (1970) on Buttermilk Yellow vinyl; Beaucoups Of Blues (1970) on Baby Blue vinyl; Ringo (1973) on Molten Lava vinyl; and Goodnight Vienna (1974) on Psychedelic Waves vinyl.

