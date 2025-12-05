Rising UK Artists Rose Gray And Jacob Alon Shortlisted For The BRITs 2026 Critics’ Choice Award

Jacob Alon - In Limerence cover - Courtesy of Island Records

Rose Gray, Jacob Alon, and Sienna Spiro have been announced as the three artists in the running for the 2026’s Brits Critics’ Choice Award. The prize, previously called the Brits Rising Star Award, was introduced in 2008 to identify the future of British music and is decided by an expert panel of new music champions across media, broadcast and industry. The winner will be announced in January 2026 ahead of the ceremony on February 28th.

The award is designed to highlight artists at the foundational point of their career, with criteria dictating that nominees must not have yet achieved a Top 20 album or more than one Top 20 single. The expert panel got it majorly right on their first try, when Adele was awarded the first Critics’ Choice Award in 2008. Other recipients include Sam Smith, Florence + The Machine, Holly Humberstone, and Ellie Goulding. Last year, the award went to Myles Smith, known for the breakout single “Stargazing.”

“I’m so excited for this nomination!” shared London-native Rose. “This moment feels like a special reminder of how far this journey has carried me and what a crazy year it’s been. One year ago, I was manifesting so hard for my album Louder, Please to travel, to find its people, to really get its light. And it did. Releasing this record has genuinely changed my life. I’m so grateful to everyone who’s been part of this journey and I can’t wait for what’s to come.” Since releasing her dance pop debut, Gray has toured with Kesha and Sugababes, played her own headline tour, and released a deluxe edition of the album titled A Little Louder, Please.

Jacob shared their own statement, exclaiming, “Ya beauty! Tapadh leibh for recognising my work for this award you legends! Even though I’m Scottish & Irish before I’m British, I appreciate the BRITs critics for this recognition.” This year, Jacob released their debut album, In Limerence, and went on to celebrate a Mercury Prize nomination for Album Of The Year, Jools Holland performance, Glastonbury performance and being made one of BBC Radio 6 Music’s Artists of the Year. “I really care about and believe in this music and it makes my world brighter every time it reaches someone else,” they continued. “Hopefully this nomination means some more beautiful people might find something in this wee album. ‘Mon the gays!”

