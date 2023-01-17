Robert Plant And Alison Krauss, Nathaniel Rateliff, And More Set For Echoland Music Festival

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss - Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Echoland Music Festival has revealed the lineup for the inaugural edition of the three-day camping festival, taking place May 11-13 at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida. Headliners include Tyler Childers, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Vulpeck, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and more.

As a celebration for music lovers and camping aficionados, Echoland will showcase a wide-ranging bill featuring unforgettable performances across four stages featuring legendary stars, top jam bands, folk music, and indie artists. Other artists set to perform include Phil Lesh & Friends, Tenacious D, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Noah Kahan, The Flaming Lips performing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, 100 gecs, and many more. The three-day camping festival will also feature an assortment of unique camping options, enchanting experiences, and curated food vendors.

Early Access On Sale begins Thursday, January 19 at 10 am local time, exclusively via www.echolandfestival.com; sign-ups are available now. A public on-sale will follow if tickets remain. Ticket options include General Admission with Primitive Camping, GA+ with Primitive Camping, VIP with Primitive Camping, and VIP Camping options such as Prime Primitive Camping, RV Camping, as well as a premium VIP with Cabin Camping, and a variety of add-on options available.

Echoland’s General Admission tickets include access to the entire campground, food for purchase from a wide variety of vendors, bars, and concessions. GA+ tickets include all the above along with unlimited access to the GA+ Lounge with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, and a concierge to assist with all festival needs.

VIP guests will enjoy an enhanced experience, including dedicated on-field viewing areas at the Main Stage and Second Stage; unlimited access to the VIP Lounge with a full-service bar and dedicated food for purchase; complimentary water refill station, dedicated premium entrance into the festival, lockers and mobile charging units for rent, an express lane at the Festival Store, and more.

Visit Echoland Music Festival’s official website for more information.