Rolling Stones Tease More Details Of New Album And Hackney Launch Event

The Rolling Stones - Photo: Jason Koerner/WireImage

The Rolling Stones have teased more details of the media launch event for their new album, to take place in Hackney, north London tomorrow (6). The album has been widely reported to be titled Hackney Diamonds. A video clip on their social media channels advertises a live stream conversation between the band and US chat show personality Jimmy Fallon, who will interview Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood.

Shop the best of the Rolling Stones discography on vinyl and more.

The event will stream globally at 2.30pm tomorrow afternoon UK time, 6.30am PST and 9.30am EST. Other time zones listed are 10.30am BR, 3.30pm CET, 10.30pm JST, and 11.30pm AEST. Questions are being invited (“including name, country & which band member it’s for!”). The clip carries the description “New album//music//era” and features the band name in “diamond” style lettering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rolling Stones LIVE in conversation with Jimmy Fallon

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Over the weekend, various posts emerged on the Stones’ socials with a ten-second audio clip of a rocking new track with the sticker “Don’t get angry with me” and the band’s familiar tongue and lips logo. Keith Richards’ Twitter account posted one message with the words “Soon come…Keith.” A website, dontgetangrywithme.com, was launched, promising a clip of the new song, but was frequently unavailable, possibly intentionally.

The band’s logo, with a diamond-inspired look, was was projected on to the façade of major landmarks in such cities as New York, London and Paris. Earlier, the website hackneydiamonds.com was launched as another holding page, with the words “Warning! Weak glass.”

This followed the appearance of an initial tease for the band’s new material in the guise of an advertisement in the Hackney Gazette, purporting to be for local “specialists in glass repair,” with references to such Stones classics as “Gimme Shelter” and “Satisfaction” and the words “Est. 1962.” The Rolling Stones’ last album of new material was 2005’s A Bigger Bang, since which they released the 2016 set of covers of some of their formative blues originals, Blue & Lonesome.

Buy or stream the new editions of the Rolling Stones’ Forty Licks compilation.