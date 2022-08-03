Rosanne Cash, Tanya Tucker, And More Play Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Rosanne Cash - Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

An Americana avalanche will occur this September when Rosanne Cash, Tanya Tucker, and a horde of other roots-oriented artists appear at the annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Every strand of Americana will be represented at the festival – country, folk, bluegrass, blues, sometimes all at once in a big musical melting pot.

From September 9-11, downtown Bristol, where Virginia and Tennesse share a border, the festival will feature the very best in roots music across a wide variety of genres, including Americana, country, old-time, bluegrass, rock, Piedmont blues, Celtic, and more, with around 100 acts of live music on more than a dozen outdoor stages and indoor venues.

and some other special events. Bristol is a legendary site in the history of American music – in 1927 it was the location of the game-changing Bristol Sessions that introduced The Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers to the world and put country music on the map.

Leah Ross of Bristol’s Birthplace of Country Music Museum, the nonprofit organization behind the festival, stated, “Our lineup is a reflection of the vast influence those recordings have made on the music of today and the rich music culture of southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee.”

Besides iconic country singers Cash and Tucker, the three-day blowout will include the Del McCoury Band, Jerry Douglas, JJ Grey & Mofro, Asleep at the Wheel, Jim Lauderdale, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Junior Brown, Jade Bird, and dozens of other Americana acts.

2022 is the 95th anniversary of the Bristol Sessions, and festival attendees will encounter some extras this year, including 1968: A Folsom Redemption, a photo exhibit that features images captured at Johnny Cash’s legendary ‘68 performance at Folsom Prison. Free activities for kids and their families will be happening again at Anderson Park as well.

Anybody eager to snap up some tickets for the event can get either a three-day pass or a single-day admission by visiting the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion website.

Visit the official site for ticket details and the full lineup.