Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, And Gwen Stefani Added To CMT Music Awards Lineup

Shania Twain - Photo: Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, and Gwen Stefani have been added to the 2023 CMT Music Awards performance lineup.

Shania Twain’s performance will be paired with a special honor. She will receive the third annual CMT Equal Play Award, a trophy that goes to an artist whose work amplifies and advocates for “diverse and underrepresented voices” in the country genre. This award has previously been given to Jennifer Nettles as well as Linda Martell, the latter of whom was the first Black woman to perform on the Grand Ole Opry during her pioneering career.

Morissette will be making her CMT Music Awards debut, leading a group performance of her landmark 1995 hit, “You Oughta Know,” in celebration of the CMT Next Women of Country’s 10th anniversary. She will be joined by program alumni Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards, and Morgan Wade, plus Jackie Venson on guitar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stefani is also making her CMT Music Awards debut in 2023. She’ll take the stage alongside performer Carly Pearce, delivering a live rendition of what CMT describes as a “world premiere collaboration.”

It has been an exciting time for Shania, who recently teamed up with Malibu Babie on a new remix of the country icon’s single “Giddy Up!” in celebration of Women’s History Month.

Five-time Grammy award-winning legend Twain invited the trailblazing female producer – the first and only woman to debut at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs as a producer this century – to put a fresh twist on her latest single. The results are a vibrant, club-ready banger that keeps the best-selling female artist in country music history’s roots intact while reinventing her sound.

“I like to work with talented people, and it’s never really been part of my process to consider gender when choosing collaborators, but I think it’s important to work on closing this gender gap we all feel is still an obstacle,” Twain explained in a press release.

Visit the CMT Music Awards’ official website for more information.