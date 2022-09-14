Show Me The Body Announces ‘Trouble The Water,’ Share ‘We Came To Play’

Show Me The Body - Photo: Asha Maura (Courtesy of Orienteer)

New York City’s Show Me The Body have announced that their third full-length album, Trouble The Water, will be released on October 28 via Loma Vista Recordings.

Along with the album’s announcement, Show Me The Body shares “We Came To Play,” the second offering from the forthcoming album, which arrives with a visualizer portraying the creation of the album artwork.

Show Me The Body - We Came To Play (Official Audio)

Recorded entirely at CORPUS studios in Long Island City and produced with Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Turnstile, Municipal Waste), Trouble The Water is the culmination of nearly a decade of barrelling against New York City’s structural ambivalence and indifference; an invocation to a like-minded global community to consider the alchemy of family-building, and of turning water to blood.

The 12-tracks of Trouble The Water both reference and pay homage to the physical city, and the New York Sound: not one particular genre, but the people and subcultures that encapsulate its true foundation, style, and spirit. The project does so while expanding upon and reckoning with the hyperlocal territory of 2019’s Dog Whistle, which features the standout track “Arcanum.”

Although the title invokes the ancient alchemy Moses wielded to free and unite Israelite peoples, Trouble The Water refuses nostalgia or mimicry. Instead, it considers the sublime power of the unifying physical practices that can be enacted daily, to invoke immeasurable spiritual and collective reactions. Buoyed by moments of stinging stillness and compulsive, almost optimistic malfunctioning rhythms, the work is literally a conjuration to dance and move. If we are really living through the end of the world, maybe every movement we make, no matter how slight, is actually boundless and radical.

After performing at Desert Daze and Nothing Fest IV in California this October, Show Me The Body will begin the 15-date European run with support from Powerplant in Vechta, Germany on October 21 with stops in Hamburg, Berlin, Zürich, and Verona before wrapping up in London on November 7. Show Me The Body will also take the world tour to Australia for four dates in December hitting Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth.

Pre-order Trouble The Water.