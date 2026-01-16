Sienna Spiro Sells Out World Tour In Seconds

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Sienna Spiro is celebrating a few major milestones early in her career. The British singer-songwriter’s upcoming “The Visitor Tour” sold out within seconds, which led to the addition of new dates.

Marking Spiro’s first North American trek, it begins on March 3 at Los Angeles’ Troubadour and concludes on March 18 at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. From there, the singer heads to the UK and Europe for various dates in Dublin, London, Cologne, Paris, and more. The tour’s European legs wraps May 24.

Along with the sold-out “The Vistor Tour” news, Spiro’s “Die On This Hill” recently hit the Top 10 on the global Spotify Chart. The singer joins RAYE and Olivia Dean as the only other British artists in the global Top 10 and the only artist in that category who has yet to release her debut album. The viral ballad has scored over 173 million global streams to date, entered the Top 50 in 20 countries, and peaked at No. 9 on the UK Singles chart.

SIENNA SPIRO - Die On This Hill (Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The 20-year-old singer has built momentum with a steady run of live appearances, including a six-night opening slot on Sam Smith’s New York residency and joining Teddy Swims on a North American run. She’s also performed renditions of “Die On This Hill” on Later… with Jools Holland, The Today Show, and most recently on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“‘Die On This Hill’ means a lot of things to me — but ultimately, whenever I hear it, I’m so reminded of myself. One thing I pride myself on is my loyalty. It takes a lot for me to let people in, but once I do, I’m locked in for that person, which is a blessing and a curse,” Spiro has said of writing the ballad. “I often find myself in situations where I’m losing myself to help others find who they are, and I think what I sometimes mask as stubbornness is really just a deep fear of only being a visitor to someone, and not meaning as much to them as they do to me. So in short, I think the phrase ‘Die On This Hill’ feels like loyalty to me — and also that what’s sometimes masked as stubbornness is really just a fear of being temporary to someone.”

Last month, Spiro was shortlisted for the BRIT Awards’ 2026 Critics’ Choice Award alongside Jacob Alon (whose In Limerence debut was also shortlisted for the 2025 Mercury Prize) and pop singer Rose Gray. The 2026 BRIT Awards will take place on February 28 in Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena.

Listen to Sienna Spiro’s “Die on This Hill” now.