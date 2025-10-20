The ‘Sing’ Original Soundtrack Is Coming To Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

The soundtrack to the beloved animated musical Sing is getting a new vinyl release. Set to arrive on November 14th, the vinyl will be available in a ‘psychedelic blue’ colored marble variant.

While the 2016 film features over 60 songs, the soundtrack is composed of 16 tracks, which are mostly covers of well-known pop hits. The soundtrack opens with the original song “Faith,” performed by Ariana Grande and Stevie Wonder, which was nominated for a Golden Globe. The album also features Jennifer Hudson performing “Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight,” and Tori Kelly performing “Hallelujah” and “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing.” The soundtrack additionally includes the original version Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure.”

Alongside these musicians, the album features songs performed by the film’s stars, including Reese Witherspoon, Seth McFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, Beck Bennett, and Nick Kroll. Their covers include “Shake It Off,” “My Way,” and “Venus.” Taron Egerton, who plays the teenage gorilla Johnny, performs his rendition of Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing,” which he later rerecorded for his role as John in the 2019 biopic Rocketman.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video for “Faith” was released on December 21st, 2016, the same day as the film. The video features 2D and 3D animation, as the film’s characters transform from street murals to join Grande and Wonder at the piano for their duet.

Sing tells the story of a koala named Buster Moon who stages a singing competition to keep his struggling theater open. The soundtrack was released on December 9th, 2016, and peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 200. The film’s success inspired a sequel, Sing 2, released in 2021. Sing 2 featured an original song by U2, “Your Song Saved My Life,” on its respective soundtrack alongside more pop covers. It’s been confirmed by Universal Pictures that a third film is in the works.

Order the Sing soundtrack on color vinyl now.