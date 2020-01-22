Skip Marley Kicks Off Bob Marley Residency In West Hollywood

Artists and industry insiders gathered at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood last night in celebration of Bob Marley’s 75th birthday for a week-long residency of events to honour the reggae icon. The 1 Hotel, renamed One Love Hotel after Marley’s classic hit, will play host to an all-star roster of Island Records artists, along with a Marley pop-up shop that boasts a high-end capsule collection featuring the art created for the forthcoming ‘Redemption Song’ music video.

Kicking off the festivities, Bob’s grandson and one of Island’s most buzzed-about artists, Skip Marley took the Amazon Music stage to perform some of his new singles, along with covers from Marley’s storied catalogue.

After a series of introductions from Mastercard sponsors, Primary Wave Music Publishing, Island Records President Darcus Beese and Marley matriarch and Bob’s daughter, Cedella Marley, Skip took the stage to perform his new collaborative single with HER, ‘Slow Down’.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter got the crowd jamming along as he played a number of recent singles including ‘Refugee’ and ‘Calm Down’, followed by two Bob covers – ‘Three Little Birds’ and ‘Jammin’’ – that lit up the audience.

After sharing the official video for ‘Slow Down’ earlier this month, the reggae star also debuted an acoustic version of the duet last week.

“Daddy’s message has always been one of love and unity,” said Cedella Marley. “For decades passed and for generations to come, his music serves to lift and inspire all over the world. We are so excited to come together at the One Love Hotel during Grammy week to celebrate and remind ourselves of the power of music and everything he stood for.”

The celebration continues this week, with DJ sets from production duo NOTD and the genre-defying artist Shallou this evening, followed by platinum artist Bishop Briggs and two-time Grammy nominee Julian Marley on Thursday, Jac Ross and the rising Canadian-Colombian singer Jessie Reyez on Friday and a pre-Grammy gala on Saturday night. Reyez also recently announced her debut album, Before Love Came to Kill Us, which is set for release via 27 March.

“Island Records and Primary Wave Music Publishing’s Grammy Week residency at The One Love Hotel will honour the life and music of Bob Marley, whose spirit carries on every day as one of the foundations of the company,” said Beese.

“At the same time, we are privileged to showcase some of Island’s incredible talent including Skip Marley, Bishop Briggs, NOTD, Shallou, Jac Ross and Jessie Reyez, whose music looks ahead to the next 60 years of Island history.”

The exclusive pop-up Marley store will also be open all week to the public, featuring exclusive Bob Marley vinyl, turntables, embroidered streetwear imprinted with ‘Redemption’ in celebration of the song’s 40th anniversary.

Listen to the best of Bob Marley on Apple Music and Spotify.