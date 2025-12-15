Sonny Rollins’s ‘Brass/Trio’ Joins Verve Vault Series

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

Brass/Trio, originally released in 1958 on Verve Records, is an unusual two-sided statement from saxophonist Sonny Rollins — pairing a full brass ensemble session on one side with a stripped-down saxophone trio on the other. The album will be reissued on all-analog 180-gram vinyl in February 2026, as part of the Verve Vault Series.

The first half features Rollins with a brass ensemble arranged and conducted by Ernie Wilkins, recorded in New York in July 1958. The lineup includes trumpeter Harry “Sweets” Edison, trombonists J.J. Johnson and Jimmy Cleveland, and tuba player Don Butterfield, supported by a rhythm section of pianist Dick Katz, guitarist Rene Thomas, bassist Henry Grimes, and drummer Roy Haynes. Together, they provide a swinging, harmonically rich backdrop for Rollins on standards like “Who Cares?” and “Love Is a Simple Thing.”

The second half was recorded days later in Los Angeles with bassist Henry Grimes and drummer Specs Wright — a pared-down trio setting that emphasizes Rollins’ rhythmic command and melodic elasticity. Tracks like “Raincheck,” “My One and Only Love,” and “Just in Time” showcase his ability to move effortlessly between ballad interpretation and fleet improvisation.

The Verve Vault Series presents all-analog 180-gram vinyl reissues of essential albums from the Verve, Impulse!, Mercury, and associated catalogs. Mastered by Ryan K. Smith from the original analog tapes and pressed at Optimal, each release combines exceptional audio fidelity with meticulous attention to detail — from mastering to jacket reproduction. The series focuses on both iconic titles and overlooked gems from the 1950s through the 1970s. Previous releases in the series include Sonny Side Up by Dizzy Gillespie and The Composer of Desafinado Plays by Antonio Carlos Jobim.

