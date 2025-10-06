The Spice Girls Detail 25th Anniversary Edition of ‘Forever’

Cover: Courtesy of Virgin Records

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their platinum-selling third and final album Forever, The Spice Girls are reissuing it on vinyl. The limited-edition black-and-red marble edition will come with four collectible art prints.

Released on November 1st, 2000, Forever marked the Spice Girls’ first record without Geri Halliwell. Much of the record was written before Halliwell’s departure, during the group’s 1998 Spiceworld Tour, but after Halliwell left the group, many of the original songs were scrapped, and a planned live album was cancelled. Although it was the group’s only studio album not to top the UK charts, it still featured a number of hits, including the double-A side “Holler/Let Love Lead The Way” and the Christmas song “Goodbye.”

The record found the Spice Girls transforming their aesthetic. They recruited noted American R&B producers Darkchild, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis to help them develop a more R&B-inflected sound. They traveled around the world to record, holding sessions at studios like New York City’s famed Hit Factory and London’s Abbey Road.

Forever marked a transition point for band members Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria Beckham, all of whom were already beginning to focus on solo projects. They wouldn’t reunite again until 2007, when they released a greatest hits album with Halliwell back in the group.

The album marks the first Spice Girls reissue since 2022, when they celebrated the 25th birthday of their album Spiceworld with new, expanded editions of the record. The releases, which the group themselves curated, featured bonus tracks, B-sides and a number of previously-unreleased live recordings from the Virgin Records archive.

