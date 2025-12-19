Stephen Schwartz, Max Richter Among Nominees For Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

The Society of Composers & Lyricists has revealed its nominees for the 2026 awards, with Stephen Schwartz, Max Richter and KPop Demon Hunters all earning nods. Schwartz garnered three nominations total, including an Outstanding Original Score nod for the Wicked: For Good score he crafted with John Powell. The veteran composer also received two nominations in the Original Song – Comedy Or Musical category for the two new tracks he wrote for the blockbuster Wicked sequel: “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble.”

Wicked: For Good The Soundtrack - No Place Like Home (Official Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Richter also secured a nomination for Outstanding Original Score for his work on Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, a reimagining of Hamlet starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley. He’ll go up against Ludwig Göransson (Sinners), Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein), Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another) and Jerskin Fendrix (Bugonia). All nominees in this category also made the Academy Awards shortlist for original score.

The team behind global smash KPop Demon Hunters received a nomination in the Outstanding Original Song – Comedy or Musical category, with EJAE and Mark Sonnenblick earning recognition for “Golden.” The track became a surprise sensation over the summer, leading the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks and topping the Global Hot 200 for an impressive 19.

The winners of this year’s awards will be crowned on February 6th, 2026, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to be hosted by Kevin and Michael Bacon, and will feature a special performance from Melissa Manchester. Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler will receive the Spirit of Collaboration Award, honoring their ongoing partnership on films like Fruitvale Station, Creed, and the Black Panther series.

