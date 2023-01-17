Stormzy, Jessie Ware And More To Join BBC Radio 2’s ‘Piano Room’ Month

Stormzy - Photo: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Radio 2 Piano Room month sees an abundance of world famous, award-winning artists each perform exclusively with the BBC Concert Orchestra from Monday January 30 to Friday, February 24, 2023. This year, the artists involved include Stormzy, Jessie Ware and The Go-Go’s Belinda Carlisle.

Each performance will be broadcast live from Maida Vale studios on Ken Bruce’s Radio 2 show (Monday to Friday, 9.30am-12pm) and on BBC Sounds, with each artist performing three tracks – a new song, one of their well-known tracks and a classic cover version from another artist – accompanied by members of the BBC Concert Orchestra. Following the live shows, each performance will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and available for 30 days afterwards. An hour-long special will also be broadcast on Radio 2 each Sunday (7pm-8pm) featuring highlights from the previous week’s performances (Sunday February 5, 12, 19 and 26).

The month of Piano Room performances will be followed by a P!nk Piano Room special on BBC Two, featuring more live songs from her.

Bill Chandler, Director BBC Concert Orchestra, says: “The BBC Concert Orchestra is delighted to collaborate with Radio 2 for Piano Room month and to perform alongside this star-studded line up of singers and musicians. Our versatility as an orchestra means we can bring inspiring musical experiences to everyone, everywhere, and we relish the opportunity of working with such world-class artists for BBC audiences.”

Jeff Smith, Head of Music, Radio 2 and 6 Music says: “With over 16,000 different songs played every year, music continues to be at the core of Radio 2, so I’m excited for the return of our biggest ever celebration of live music – Piano Room month. Twenty days of live performances from a glittering line up of artists is just what we need to get us through these winter months!”

Louise says: “I am absolutely thrilled to be asked to be part of Radio 2’s Piano Room with the BBC Concert Orchestra. Getting to perform live is what I love and I have a few surprises up my sleeve, bring on Tuesday 31!”

Belinda Carlisle says: “I am so looking forward to my performance for Radio 2’s Piano Room on February 1, especially as it will be the first time I’ve ever performed with the BBC Concert Orchestra. It’s going to be really special, so please don’t forget to tune in.”

Monday 30th January – Richard Marx, covering a Hall & Oates track

Tuesday 31st January – Louise, covering a Justin Timberlake track

Wednesday 1st February – Belinda Carlisle, covering a track by The Carpenters

Thursday 2nd February – Michael Ball, covering an Elvis Presley track

Friday 3rd February – Sugababes, covering an artist and track to be revealed on the day

Monday 6th February – Ellie Goulding, covering a Cara Dillon track

Tuesday 7th February – Tom Chaplin, covering a Taylor Swift track

Wednesday 8th February – Raye, covering a Bill Withers track

Thursday 9th February – Suzanne Vega, covering a Blondie track

Friday 10th February – Lemar, covering a Michael Kiwanuka track

Monday 13th February – Freya Ridings, covering a Cyndi Lauper track

Tuesday 14th February – Simply Red, covering a Paul McCartney track

Wednesday 15th February – P!nk, covering an artist and track to be revealed on the day

Thursday 16th February – Haircut 100, covering a Harry Styles track

Friday 17th February – Lady Blackbird, covering an artist and track to be revealed on the day

Monday 20th – Jessie Ware, covering a Cher track

Tuesday 21st February – Suede, covering a Patti Smith track

Wednesday 22nd February – Sophie Ellis Bextor, covering a Madonna track

Thursday 23rd February – Jake Shears, covering a Pet Shop Boys track

Friday 24th February – Stormzy, covering an Oleta Adams track (this session will be pre-recorded).