Summer Walker Sets The Date For Her Third Album, ‘Finally Over It’

With ‘Finally Over It,’ Walker will conclude her ‘Over It’ album trilogy.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Summer Walker has officially announced the release date of her long anticipated third album, Finally Over It. The album will arrive on November 14th, completing the Over It trilogy of albums that began with 2019’s Over It, followed by 2021’s Still Over It. Finally Over It is available for fans to pre-order now.

Walker first teased the announcement last week via The Shade Room. The Instagram page shared a number for fans to call, writing: “If you or a loved one has been affected by waiting on #SummerWalker’s album to drop, compensation may be in store for you! For relief, Summer has dropped a hotline number for anyone impacted by the wait.”

That teaser was followed by a video on Walker’s own YouTube page, in which she sits down for a lie detector test to answer a series of questions about the album. In it, she confirms Latto’s appearance on the record and shares its release date.

Summer Walker - 'Finally Over It' Lie Detector (Official Album Announcement)

Click to load video

Finally Over It will feature the single “Heart Of A Woman,” which was first released in December 2025. The song’s lyrics explore a toxic relationship: “Question is, why I do the things I do? / Answer I may never find, but I’ll always choose you / Wanna give up on you but, damn, I know I can’t / I put the blame on me for giving you chance after chance.”

The video for “Heart Of A Woman” saw Walker stuck in a time loop, repeating the same day three times, with each day representing a different phase of the Over It trilogy. The video additionally opened with a 15 second teaser of a brand-new track, which we might expect to hear on Finally Over It.

Walker recently appeared on Cardi B’s No. 1 album, Am I The Drama?, with both of her features, “Dead” and “Shower Tears,” charting on the Billboard Hot 100.

Order the new Summer Walker album, Finally Over It, now.

