Super Bowl LX Announce Pregame Performers

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Super Bowl LX is set to take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday, February 8, 2026. As previously announced, Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers. Now, the NFL has announced the pregame entertainment. Super Bowl LX will air live on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock.

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth will perform the National Anthem. Puth, who is known for singles like “Attention,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” and “See You Again,” is releasing his fourth studio album, Whatever’s Clever!, on March 6, 2026.

Brandi Carlile will perform “America the Beautiful.” In October, Carlile released a new solo album, Returning To Myself. It follows Who Believes in Angels?, a collaboration with Elton John, which recently earned a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

ADVERTISEMENT

The R&B breakout star Coco Jones will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is considered the Black national anthem. Jones was recently nominated for Best R&B Album Grammy for her debut project Why Not More?. The singer, who also stars in Peacock’s Bel-Air, previously won a Grammy award in 2024 for Best R&B Performance for her platinum-certified hit “ICU.”

“Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them – alongside our extraordinary deaf performers – on Super Bowl LX’s world stage,” stated Desiree Perez, CEO, Roc Nation. “This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance, and our country, perfectly kicking off game day.”

The Super Bowl LX pregame entertainment will spotlight powerful American Sign Language (ASL) performances. Renowned Deaf music artist Fred Beam will perform the National Anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Deaf music performer Julian Ortiz will deliver “America the Beautiful.”

In a historic first, the signed rendition of the Apple Music Halftime Show will feature a multilingual signing program incorporating Puerto Rican Sign Language, led by Deaf Puerto Rican performer Celimar Rivera Cosme. All signed performances for the Super Bowl pregame and the Apple Music Halftime Show are collaborations with Alexis Kashar of LOVE SIGN and Howard Rosenblum of Deaf Equality.