ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
SIGN UP

Super Bowl LX Announce Pregame Performers

Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones will perform at the February pregame ceremony.

Published on

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Super Bowl LX is set to take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday, February 8, 2026. As previously announced, Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers. Now, the NFL has announced the pregame entertainment. Super Bowl LX will air live on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock.

uDiscover Music Crate Finds
uDiscover Music Crate Finds
uDiscover Music Crate Finds

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth will perform the National Anthem. Puth, who is known for singles like “Attention,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” and “See You Again,” is releasing his fourth studio album, Whatever’s Clever!, on March 6, 2026.

Brandi Carlile will perform “America the Beautiful.” In October, Carlile released a new solo album, Returning To Myself. It follows Who Believes in Angels?, a collaboration with Elton John, which recently earned a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

The R&B breakout star Coco Jones will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is considered the Black national anthem. Jones was recently nominated for Best R&B Album Grammy for her debut project Why Not More?. The singer, who also stars in Peacock’s Bel-Air, previously won a Grammy award in 2024 for Best R&B Performance for her platinum-certified hit “ICU.”

“Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them – alongside our extraordinary deaf performers – on Super Bowl LX’s world stage,” stated Desiree Perez, CEO, Roc Nation. “This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance, and our country, perfectly kicking off game day.”

The Super Bowl LX pregame entertainment will spotlight powerful American Sign Language (ASL) performances. Renowned Deaf music artist Fred Beam will perform the National Anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Deaf music performer Julian Ortiz will deliver “America the Beautiful.”

In a historic first, the signed rendition of the Apple Music Halftime Show will feature a multilingual signing program incorporating Puerto Rican Sign Language, led by Deaf Puerto Rican performer Celimar Rivera Cosme. All signed performances for the Super Bowl pregame and the Apple Music Halftime Show are collaborations with Alexis Kashar of LOVE SIGN and Howard Rosenblum of Deaf Equality.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
U2 - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns
‘Beautiful Day’: The Dawn Of A New Era For U2
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Carly Rae Jepsen - E•MO•TION 2LP
Carly Rae Jepsen
E•MO•TION
Magenta Swirl Color Vinyl 2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top