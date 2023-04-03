Tears For Fears Announce ‘Tipping Point Part II’ North American Tour

Tears For Fears - Photo courtesy of Live Nation

Tears For Fears have announced their North American 2023 summer tour — ‘The Tipping Point Tour Part II’ – with special guest Cold War Kids.

Produced by Live Nation, the 22-city tour kicks off on June 23 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ making stops across North America in New York, Toronto, Houston, Seattle, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA at the Hollywood Bowl on August 2.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, April 4. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, April 7 at 10am Local Time via the band’s official website.

Tears For Fears are one of the most iconic bands of the ‘80s, selling over 30 million albums worldwide with singles such as “Shout,” “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” “Mad World,” “Sowing The Seeds Of Love,” and “Woman In Chains” acknowledged as classics. In 2022, the band released their latest studio album The Tipping Point which garnered critical acclaim and has already become a fan favorite.

TEARS FOR FEARS 2023 ‘TIPPING POINT PART II’ NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Fri Jun 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sat Jun 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Mon Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Jun 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jun 30 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Sun Jul 02 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Jul 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Fri Jul 07 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tues Jul 11 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Thu Jul 13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Fri Jul 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Sun Jul 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon Jul 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Jul 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Mon Jul 24 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Wed Jul 26 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thu Jul 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Tue Aug 01 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Wed Aug 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

