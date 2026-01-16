SIGN UP

Teyana Taylor Performs On The Tonight Show Following Golden Globes Win

Taylor was joined by Lucky Daye for a duet of their song ‘Hard Part.’

Published on

Teyana Taylor Escape Room
Cover: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Last week, Teyana Taylor became a first-time Golden Globe winner for her performance in One Battle After Another. This week, she visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an interview and a performance of her song “Hard Part” featuring Lucky Daye.

“My first televised performance in a long time,” Taylor shared in a statement, “and wow it felt so good to be back… thank you Jimmy Fallon for having us and welcoming me back with so much love, warmth, and open arms. We all had a blast!!”

In the performance, Taylor and Daye sit across from each other onstage in a living room setup, trading verses about a relationship gone wrong. They join together on the chorus, singing: “Can’t believe you never said it to me/I never said it’d be еasy/But the hard part is over with it.”

“Hard Part” is featured on Taylor’s 2025 record Escape Room, which is nominated for Best R&B Album at the upcoming 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Escape Room was Taylor’s return to music following a five-year hiatus, and her first album distributed by Def Jam. Of the record, she told Variety: “I poured my heart into every layer, from the story to the sound, to capture that journey we all take through the shadows of heartbreak… and guide you toward the lightness of healing.”

Taylor additionally sat down for an interview with Fallon, where he showed off her new Golden Globe statue. The pair talked about the viral clip of Leonardo DiCaprio chatting animatedly during a commercial break, and Teyana’s quest to figure out the context behind it. Originally, she believed she “broke the Da Vinci code,” when she told Access Hollywood that Leo was talking to her about Kpop Demon Hunters, but walked back that claim after calling her co-star. “Apparently he had two KPop Demon Hunter conversations that night, so KPop Demon Hunters was just in his mouth all night!”

