The Beatles Release New Limited Edition 7-Inch

Cover: Courtesy of Apple

The Beatles Anthology multiverse keeps expanding, with the latest edition being a limited-edition vinyl. A new translucent milk white double A-side 7” features new mixes of hit singles included in the Anthology set: “Free As A Bird” and “Real Love”.

Created from home demos John Lennon recorded in the 1970s, later completed with vocal and instrumental parts recorded by Paul, George, and Ringo, the tunes have been given a refresh by the legendary band’s original producer, Jeff Lynne. Lennon’s sixth take of “Real Love” was posthumously released for the documentary soundtrack Imagine: John Lennon. A different take of the song opened the Beatles’ Anthology 2 album, released in 1996. “Real Love” hit No. 4 and No. 11 on the UK and US singles charts, respectively.

“Free As A Bird” was later released in 1995 as part of the promotion for The Beatles Anthology documentary and the Anthology 1 compilation album. It peaked at No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart and No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also a top-ten hit in various other countries, including Australia, Canada, Hungary, and Sweden. In 1997, the single won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Real Love (2025 Mix)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The new vinyl arrives after the four-volume Anthology compilation, which was released in November. The massive collection features 191 tracks, including 13 previously-unreleased recordings on the brand-new Anthology 4. The set comes in various formats: the complete Anthology 1, 2, and 3, as well as the new fourth volume, are all available in 12 LP vinyl, 8CD, and digital formats. Anthology 4, which includes the Beatles’ most recent (and final) new song “Now And Then,” can also be purchased individually as a 3LP vinyl set, 2CD, or digitally.

Anthology was remastered by Giles Martin, who used the original recordings from his father, George Martin. They highlight the creative genius of the Beatles, diving into rare demos, session recordings, and deep cuts.

Along with the music volumes, The Beatles Anthology nine-episode documentary series made its exclusive debut on Disney+ beginning November 26. The landmark series, originally released in 1995, features extensive interviews with all four members.

The collection also features the 25th-Anniversary Edition of The Beatles Anthology book. The 368-page tome houses over 1,300 photos, documents, and memorabilia from the band’s archives, alongside candid recollections from the band members and their closest colleagues.

Buy The Beatles’s Free As A Bird / Real Love on 7-inch now.