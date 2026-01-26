The Police Share Vintage Performance of ‘Every Breath You Take’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Police have shared a live performance of “Every Breath You Take” from a May 26, 1983 episode of Top of the Pops to their official YouTube channel.

The song originally appeared on The Police’s fifth and final album, 1983’s Synchronicity. “Every Breath You Take” is the band’s most successful single, topping the charts in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, and their native U.K. The tune, which is the band’s sole No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, sat atop the chart for eight weeks. At the 1984 Grammy Awards, the song won trophies for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and Record of the Year. Synchronicity was also nominated for Album of the Year.

“Every Breath You Take” has received a surge of attention in recent months, seemingly for the song’s appearance in a Season 2 episode of Netflix’s Stranger Things, which recently wrapped up after five seasons. The song featured in the Snow Ball dance scene and later became part of Gen Z TikTok videos.

Last year, “Every Breath You Take” reached three billion streams on Spotify. It is currently the band’s only entry in the Spotify Billions Club.

Recently, The Police released their five studio albums on SHM-CD. The selections include Outlandos d’Amour (1978), Reggatta de Blanc (1979), Zenyatta Mondatta (1980), Ghost In The Machine (1981), and Synchronicity (1983). The SHM-CDs, a format more legacy acts are utilizing, are specially manufactured in Japan and pressed in small batches to emphasize quality over quantity.

In 2024, The Police put out a long-awaited deluxe reissue of Synchronicity. The box set included more than 55 previously unreleased tracks, new liner notes and interviews, rare archival memorabilia, and unseen photographs. Back in July of 2025, meanwhile, frontman Sting released a 40th anniversary digital deluxe edition of his 1985 solo debut, The Dream Of The Blue Turtles.

