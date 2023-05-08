The Weeknd’s Next Album Is ‘Probably Last Hurrah’ Under The Moniker

The Weeknd – Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Weeknd has spoken about his next album in a new interview and the future of his career under the moniker.

The Canadian pop icon – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – began releasing music as The Weeknd in 2011 with his debut mixtape, House Of Balloons.

Now, in a new interview with W magazine, the star has suggested his next album could be his last released under the alias. “I’m going through a cathartic path right now. It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter,” he told the magazine.

“I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

He added: “The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say.”

At present, there is no news on when The Weeknd’s next – and, perhaps, final – album will be released. When it does arrive, it will serve as the follow-up to 2022’s Dawn FM, which featured the singles “Take My Breath” and “Sacrifice” and boasted appearances from Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne, and pseudo-radio DJ Jim Carrey.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd is also set to release an official soundtrack album for his upcoming HBO series, The Idol. The first song from that record arrived last month in the Future-featuring “Double Fantasy.”

Speaking to Interview magazine, the star discussed the influences behind the soundtrack, citing the likes of Pink Floyd’s The Wall, Prince’s Purple Rain, and David Bowie. “I’ve been inspired by The Wall and Purple Rain and when Bowie was doing it,” he revealed. “But even films like Shaft, where the music is literally telling the story of the film. But I want to take it to the next level. I want to challenge myself, and I feel like, as a musician, I’m the best I’ve ever been.”

