The Weeknd’s ‘The Hills’ Reaches Three Billion Streams On Spotify

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

The Weeknd’s song “The Hills” has achieved a huge milestone, garnering three billion streams on Spotify. The track was originally released in 2015, and was the second single from his sophomore studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness, following “Often.” “I only call you when it’s half-past five/The only time that I’ll be by your side,” begins the song’s explosive chorus.

“The Hills” was written by The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) alongside producers Emmanuel “Mano” Nickerson and Carlo “Illangelo” Montagnese, with the rapper Belly receiving additional writing credits.

When “The Hills” reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, it replaced The Weekend’s own “Can’t Feel My Face.”

“‘The Hills’ was an opportunity for us to go back to the classical, original The Weeknd moments of our first mixtapes that I co-produced and mixed in their entirety, and then bringing that into a new context, with a pop arrangement and chords in a faster tempo,” Montagnese said in an interview. “It’s the perfect marriage of that.”

The Weeknd is no stranger to these gigantic records. In August 2025, his hit “Blinding Lights” became the first-ever song to reach five billion streams on Spotify, and, around the same time, he landed a record-breaking 28th entry into Spotify’s billions club with his song “Timeless.”

The Weeknd - The Hills

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The Weeknd released his most recent album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, in January 2025 alongside a film of the same name starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.

He is the first Canadian artist to score seven RIAA diamond certifications and the third overall artist to achieve the distinction.

Last year, The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour surpassed $1 billion in revenue, making it the highest-grossing tour by a solo male artist of all time. The tour, which kicked off in July 2022 and will conclude in September 2026, featured over 40 sold-out performances on the 2025 North American stadium leg alone.

Buy The Weeknd’s Beauty Behind The Madness here.