Blue Notes Reissues Thelonious Monk’s ‘Genius Of Modern Music Vol. 2’

Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Thelonious Monk’s Genius Of Modern Music, Vol. 2 is one of two February 2026 titles in Blue Note Records’ Classic Vinyl Reissue Series. The 1956 compilation features music recorded between 1947 and 1952, and includes classics like “Straight No Chaser,” “Four In One,” and “Monk’s Mood.” This Blue Note Classic Vinyl Edition is mono, all-analog, mastered by Kevin Gray, and pressed on 180g vinyl at Optimal.

Monk had not yet become a legendary figure in jazz when Blue Note founder Alfred Lion discovered him in the New York City bebop scene. Lion fell in love with the pianist’s unique sound and offered Monk his first opportunity to record as a leader in 1947. Over the next five years, Lion recorded Monk in a variety of settings, performing his singular compositions. In 1956, Blue Note transitioned from the 10” to the 12” LP and began the 1500 Series, releasing two expanded Monk compilations, including Genius of Modern Music, Vol. 2 (BLP 1511), which featured one of Reid Miles’ earliest cover designs for the label.

A number of skilled players performed on these tracks alongside the jazz pianist: Idrees Sulieman, George Taitt, and Kenny Dorham (trumpet); Danny Quebec West, Lou Donaldson, and Sahib Shihab (alto sax); Billy Smith and Lucky Thompson (tenor sax); Milt Jackson (vibraphone); Gene Ramey, Bob Paige, John Simmons, Al McKibbon, and Nelson Boyd (bass); Art Blakey and Max Roach (drums).

The first volume features songs recorded in the mid and late 1940s. Genius Of Modern Music, Vol. 2 features five tracks from the 1940s: “Suburban Eyes,” “Evonce,” “Monk’s Mood,” and “Who Knows.” The rest of the songs were recorded in the 1950s. “Straight No Chaser” and “Four in One” reunite Monk with Jackson, Shihab, and Blakey. Monk, McKibbon, and Blakey recorded “Ask Me Now” as a trio.

