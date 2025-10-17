Tomorrow x Together Announce Third Japanese Album, ‘Starkissed’

Cover: Courtesy of HYBE Japan

K-Pop stars Tomorrow x Together have announced that they’ll be releasing their third Japanese LP, Starkissed, on December 12. The album contains 12 tracks, including three new original Japanese songs and a Japanese version of “Song of the Stars.”

This new release marks a quick turnaround since their last album, July’s The Star Chapter: Together. That celebrated collection served as a sequel to 2024’s The Star Chapter: Sanctuary. In the US, both albums topped the Billboard World Music chart, and reached number 3 on the overall Billboard 200.

Set to do its chart-topping part, Starkissed will be available in three formats: Limited Edition A (CD + Photobook), Limited Edition B (CD + Photobook), and Standard Edition.

The band, which consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai, recently spoke with Rolling Stone on the final U.S. night of the ACT : TOMORROW tour. When asked about the next era of the band, Hueningkai spoke about what might be expected on Starkissed: “This moment itself has become a new kind of challenge for us. In the past, our music followed one big story, one connected narrative, so we always had a clear direction for the next chapter or the next album. But now we’ve reached the end of that storyline.” Starkissed is what comes next.

While the band has remained busy recording their new LP, they’ve also carved out time to help make the world a better place. Earlier this month, during an appearance at UNICEF’s New York City office, the group announced a mental health initiative accompanied by leaders in the space from around the world.

The campaign will advocate for empathy-based mental health strategies, destigmatizing mental health issues, empower and educate youth to build resilience, and promote open conversations.

“Through our musical journey, we have learned that expressing emotion is a sign of strength,” Soobin said during his speech in New York on September 30. “Now with our campaign with UNICEF, we want to help create a safe and inclusive space for youth to freely express their emotions.”

