U2 Announces Eight Additional Las Vegas Dates

U2 in conjunction with Sphere Entertainment Co. and Live Nation have announced an additional eight dates due to unprecedented demand for U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere.

The event is a first-of-its-kind live music experience which will see the world’s biggest rock band launch the world’s most cutting-edge venue, Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere marks U2’s first live shows in four years and Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas will be the only place fans can see the show, now with 25 total shows spanning September 29 through December 16, 2023.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere is the band’s latest ambitious creative project and will see them work once again with longtime U2 creative collaborator and show director Willie Williams.

It follows the massive success of the band’s acclaimed Joshua Tree 30th anniversary stadium tour which was seen by over 3.2 million fans worldwide and their 2018 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE indoor tour which played to a combined audience of one million across Europe and North America.

U2 have always – since their earliest days, including the industry-defining ZOO TV Tour which broke the mold in 1991 – consistently pushed the boundaries of live performance, with ground-breaking stage shows that embrace the latest in technology and innovation. The announcement that the band will be the first musical act at Sphere, the next-generation entertainment medium that dominates the Las Vegas skyline, is fitting for a show from the world’s most thrilling live band.

Bono, The Edge, and Adam said, “U2 hasn’t played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again. And what a unique stage they’re building for us out there in the desert… We’re the right band, Achtung Baby the right album, and Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level… That’s what U2’s been trying to do all along with our satellite stages and video installations, most memorably on the ZOO TV Tour, which ended in Tokyo 30 years ago this Fall. Sphere is more than just a venue, it’s a gallery and U2’s music is going to be all over the walls.”

