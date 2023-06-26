Valley Drops Anticipated Sophomore Album ‘Lost In Translation’

Valley - Photo: Becca Hamel

Following a series of dazzling singles, fast-rising alternative-pop band Valley has released its anticipated, sophomore album Lost In Translation today through Capitol Records/Universal Music Canada.

Drummer and vocalist Karah James explains, “Lost In Translation is a tribute to our relationship over the many years as friends and bandmates, working through misunderstandings, and finding our way through the radio noise.”

The 15-track record follows their debut album, 2019’s MAYBE and collects the band member’s individual reflections over the past three years of creating the project. Frontman Rob Laska reflects, “It poses more questions than answers which has been an accurate description of our lives since releasing our first album. It’s been a maze to figure out what this all means, why we still do it, what’s been found and most importantly, what’s been lost along the way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lost In Translation comes together like glimpses of a journal, drawing from pop-culture references, inspired by iconic bands through the decades, rooted in personal experience and laced with hints of distinctive Valley soundscapes. James notes, “’Evenings & Weekends” is one of my favorite tracks on the album. I remember waking up that day in our little A-frame house in the Hollywood Hills wanting to write an ABBA-like song. We started with a tempo like ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ and went for the same dark 70’s pop vibe that song has. It’s about conditional love and how it feels to be disposable to a person.”

Alongside the album release, Valley has shared the official music video for a standout track “Natural,” which you can watch below. The video is co-directed by Karah James alongside Oliver Whitfield-Smith.

Valley - Natural

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

On her directorial debut, James explains, “I had specific scenes in my mind for this, like where the lead is in the bathroom, I took influence from a scene in the 1991 film Thelma and Louise where Louise is in the bathroom after shooting Thelma’s attacker. She is calmly looking into the mirror as all the chaos is happening around her.” “Natural” was crafted from a “realization that it’s okay to express how effortless being in love truly is. When you’ve found the one, your sidekick, your partner in crime, your Jim and Pam love story.”

The album includes five previously released tracks that have amassed over 14 million global streams collectively, including “We Don’t Need Malibu,” released just two days ago as a final gift to fans for their ongoing support. “Throwback Tears,” kicked off the Lost In Translation era at the beginning of the year and was covered by Kerala folk/indie group When Chai Met Toast and shared on Rolling Stone India.

“Good, but not together” followed as an anthem for finding closer following a relationship, released alongside a performance video. The third single, “Break For You” appeared on the Canada Top 50 Viral chart on Spotify and was the No. 2 Most Added Overall and at Top 40 on Canadian radio, currently charting inside top 25 on Top 40 radio. Finally, the sad summery bop, “Have A Good Summer (Without Me),” was praised by Consequence, saying “Valley are instead kicking off the season by stepping into singleness. It’s dreamy and light, offering the perfect introduction to the hottest time of year.”

Valley celebrates the Lost In Translation release with two intimate underplays at iconic venues in cities that have been important to their careers, both shows selling out in under 15-minutes. On June 22 the band performed at Mercury Lounge in New York and on Monday June 26, Valley will celebrate with a hometown show at Toronto’s Horseshoe Tavern.

Buy or stream Lost In Translation.