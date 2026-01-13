Vince Gill Announces ‘50 Years From Home’ Tour

Cover: Courtesy of MCA

It’s been half a century since Vince Gill left his native Oklahoma to pursue a career in music. The legendary singer-songwriter is commemorating that anniversary this summer with the 50 Years From Home Tour, an in-the-flesh complement to his ongoing EP series of the same name.

Gill, who remains busy performing as a member of the Eagles, is one of the most accomplished and acclaimed artists in the history of country music. The 50 Years From Home Tour will celebrate that legacy, taking Gill through 13 markets across the South, East Coast, and Midwest ahead of a tour-closing residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Additional cities will be added to the tour later this year.

Vince Gill - Brown's Diner Bar (Official Audio)

Tickets for most of the currently announced dates go on sale this Friday, Jan. 16, with a few exceptions. The July 18 gig at FireKeepers Casino in Battle Creek, MI goes on sale Jan. 17. The Ryman residency—spanning July 30 and 31 and August 1, 6, 7, and 8—will be available for purchase on Jan. 23. Two shows hit the market on Jan. 30: the July 10 concert at the Hershey Theatre in Hershey, PA and the July 23 performance at the Clay Center in Charleston, WV.

Gill is doling out the EPs in the 50 Years From Home series over the course of a year. Each EP includes six new songs plus one classic selection from Gill’s catalog. The project began in October with the release of I Gave You Everything I Had, followed by Secondhand Smoke in November and Brown’s Diner Bar in January. It’s been a prolific outpouring, and it seems Gill has more in store.

Ahead of the 50 Years From Home Tour, Gill has a series of January and February shows with the Eagles at the Sphere in Las Vegas. He plans to continue bringing his unmistakable tenor and formidable guitar playing to the band going forward.

