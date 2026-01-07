ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
SIGN UP

Vince Gill Releases ‘Brown’s Diner Bar,’ Third EP In 12-Month Series

The release is part of the iconic songwriter’s year-long ‘50 Years From Home’ project.

Published on

Vince Gill Brown's Diner Bar EP
Cover: Courtesy of MCA

Vince Gill’s year-long project, 50 Years From Home, continues with the songwriter’s third release. Brown’s Diner Bar follows I Gave You Everything I Had and Secondhand Smoke.

The Cranberries
The Cranberries
The Cranberries

“As a songwriter, you have to live some life to understand what you’re writing about,” says Gill. “You need a few years under your belt to look back and really remember things. I know I don’t have as much time ahead of me as I’ve already lived, so everything matters more now. There’s a deeper connection to these lyrics than I ever expected — they’re truthful, they’re real, and they’re about things people can recognize and relate to.”

The title track from the latest release is inspired by the Nashville restaurant he first discovered half a century ago. “It’s a singer-songwriter kind of folk song about…this little hamburger joint,” says Gill.

Vince Gill - I Gave You Everything I Had (Official Audio)

Click to load video

“It’s been in Nashville for 100 years now, and I’ve been going for 50. When I made my first trip to Nashville in the mid-70s I remember going to Brown’s for a cheeseburger; they’re famous for being really good cheeseburgers. It’s a funky little joint, close to Music Row, so tons of singers and songwriters and musicians turn up there. It’s just a great vibe.”

Brown’s Diner Bar arrives shortly after Gill was presented with the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award by George Strait during the CMA Awards. Gill was serenaded by two of his peers before accepting the award from Strait. Brandi Carlile took the stage to share a rendition of “When I Call Your Name.” She was then joined by Patti Loveless to complete the performance while Gill looked on from the audience, visibly moved. Though clearly emotional, Gill made a joke after accepting his award. “It’s not lost on me that we had to have girls come out here and sing for me tonight. None of the boys can get up that high,” he said.

Browse Vince Gill’s music on vinyl and CD here.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground & Nico
(Vinylphyle)
1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Charley Pride - Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Pride Of The Opry: Charley Pride Makes Musical And Cultural History
Doris-Troy---GettyImages-85355577
Doris Troy: Remembering Mama Soul
Big-Star-Ballad-Of-El-Goodo-Video
Alex Chilton: The Original Big Star Of Indie Music
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top