Vince Gill Releases ‘Brown’s Diner Bar,’ Third EP In 12-Month Series

Vince Gill’s year-long project, 50 Years From Home, continues with the songwriter’s third release. Brown’s Diner Bar follows I Gave You Everything I Had and Secondhand Smoke.

“As a songwriter, you have to live some life to understand what you’re writing about,” says Gill. “You need a few years under your belt to look back and really remember things. I know I don’t have as much time ahead of me as I’ve already lived, so everything matters more now. There’s a deeper connection to these lyrics than I ever expected — they’re truthful, they’re real, and they’re about things people can recognize and relate to.”

The title track from the latest release is inspired by the Nashville restaurant he first discovered half a century ago. “It’s a singer-songwriter kind of folk song about…this little hamburger joint,” says Gill.

Vince Gill - I Gave You Everything I Had (Official Audio)

“It’s been in Nashville for 100 years now, and I’ve been going for 50. When I made my first trip to Nashville in the mid-70s I remember going to Brown’s for a cheeseburger; they’re famous for being really good cheeseburgers. It’s a funky little joint, close to Music Row, so tons of singers and songwriters and musicians turn up there. It’s just a great vibe.”

Brown’s Diner Bar arrives shortly after Gill was presented with the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award by George Strait during the CMA Awards. Gill was serenaded by two of his peers before accepting the award from Strait. Brandi Carlile took the stage to share a rendition of “When I Call Your Name.” She was then joined by Patti Loveless to complete the performance while Gill looked on from the audience, visibly moved. Though clearly emotional, Gill made a joke after accepting his award. “It’s not lost on me that we had to have girls come out here and sing for me tonight. None of the boys can get up that high,” he said.

