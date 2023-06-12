Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, And Mariah Carey Tapped For ‘Hip Hop Forever’ 50th Anniversary Concert

Wu-Tang Clan - Photo: Michael Campanella/Redferns

Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, and more will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop at Madison Square Garden. The event, “Hip Hop Forever” is set for Friday, September 15.

The tribute event—hosted by Hot 97 and WBLS-FM and curated by Funk Flex—will also feature Tyrese, Sean Paul, Maxwell, and EPMD.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 16 via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will open ahead of general public access on Thursday, June 15 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Last week, another Hip Hop 50 event was announced. On Friday, August 11, in Hip Hop’s birthplace, The Bronx, the genre’s biggest names will come together for a legendary, celebratory concert: Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium.

The can’t-miss milestone event will feature Run DMC’s “Bottom of the Ninth…The Walk-Off” performance, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more talent to be announced. A “Queens of Hip Hop” set will feature Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina, and more.

Additional performers include: T.I., Fat Joe, Common, A$AP Ferg, EPMD, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, and Slick Rick.

A “Pillars of Hip-Hop” set will feature Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio and the Sugar Hill Gang, and a “Legendary DJ” set will have Clark Kent, Marley Marl, Mannie Fresh, and Battlecat.

Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium is co-produced by Mass Appeal, Live Nation, and the New York Yankees. Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I am honored to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop and celebrate all of my heroes,” said Run. “Aug 11th is Hip Hop’s 50th birthday! So…‘Up in the Bronx’ where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history! I am honored to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock! Thank you Hip Hop!!!” said DMC.

Visit Ticketmaster for more information.