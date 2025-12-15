Yungblud Shares Acoustic Version Of ‘Zombie’

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Yungblud has released an acoustic version of his Grammy-nominated rock song “Zombie,” as well as an intimate music video directed by musician Jessie Jo Stark.

Speaking about the track, Yungblud explained, “The song was written initially about my grandmother going through serious injury and trauma, leading her to become a different person to who she was before. It’s about the feeling of deterioration and ugliness; shutting out the world and the people we love out of the fear of becoming a burden or an embarrassment.”

“Zombie” is nominated for Best Rock Song at the 68th annual Grammy Awards. It appears on IDOLS, Yungblud’s fourth studio album, which is nominated for Best Rock Album. Yungblud is also nominated for Best Rock Performance for his live cover of Black Sabbath’s “Changes,” performed at the MTV Video Music Awards alongside Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and Nuno Bettencourt.

YUNGBLUD - Zombie (Acoustic)

IDOLS is the first installment of a yet-to-be-announced double-album. In addition to “Zombie,” it features the singles “Hello Heaven, Hello” and “Lovesick Lullaby.”

The original version of “Zombie” arrived with a music video that Yungblud described as a “love letter to nurses,” and stars Academy Award-nominated Florence Pugh as a hardworking healthcare worker navigating a late-night shift.

Yungblud’s sold-out North American tour begins in Michigan on May 1, 2026. The 24-date run will make stops at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, among many others. A UK arena tour was also recently announced and has already sold out.

Yungblud’s collaborative EP with Aerosmith, One More Time, recently debuted at No.1 on Billboard’s top rock chart, top 10 on the Billboard 200, and No.1 on the U.K. album charts. It marks Yungblud’s first-ever Top 10 debut on the Billboard 200. As a bonus, they recently released a new version of “Wild Woman” with country star and actress Lainey Wilson.

Listen to the acoustic version of Yungblud’s “Zombie” now.