‘Barry White Sings For Someone You Love’: The Soul Of 1977

On September 17, 1977, Barry White was doing what he always did – singing for someone you love. Already climbing the pop and R&B charts with the single “It’s Ecstasy When You Lay Down Next To Me,” he hit the Billboard pop album chart with the 20th Century Records release, and his seventh solo LP, Barry White Sings For Someone You Love.

As part of its promotion, the label bought 90-second radio spots in which the distinctive voice of the artist himself told listeners about the new release. Barry also appeared on a special edition of The Merv Griffin Show, all 90 minutes of which were devoted to his music.

Fuelled by that exposure and the steamy lead single, written by Nelson Pigford and Ekundayo Paris, the album jumped on the pop countdown at No.87. It went on to platinum status and a No.8 peak, White’s best showing on the pop survey since Can’t Get Enough went all the way to No.1 in 1974.

A week after its debut on Top LPs & Tape, the album entered the R&B listings, where it would become Barry’s fifth No.1, replacing funk collective L.T.D.’s Something To Love. Early in 1978, Barry White Sings For Someone You Love produced another substantial soul hit, as “Playing Your Game, Baby” climbed to No.8. That was White’s 11th Top 10 R&B hit in less than five years, but somewhat surprisingly, it narrowly missed out on a Hot 100 placing.

The third single from the set, “Oh, What A Night For Dancing,” fared considerably better, peaking at No.24 on the pop survey, and No.13 R&B. Little more than a year later, the prolific and multi-talented artist from Texas would be back with another new album and another R&B chart-topper, The Man.

