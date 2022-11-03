Best Music Box Sets For Christmas 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Need a big, meaningful gift for someone in your life that loves music?

These box sets, deluxe editions, and collections make perfect presents!

ADVERTISEMENT

The Beatles – Revolver

This special edition of The Beatles’ Revolver features a sterling new mix by Giles Martin and Sam Okell, a 4-track EP, 31 session takes and home demos, a 100-page book with a foreword by Paul McCartney, an essay by Questlove, and more. The definitive edition of Revolver is the perfect gift for Beatles completists and casual fans alike.

Buy it here

Frank Zappa – Waka/Wazoo

Waka/Wazoo is a comprehensive 4-CD + Blu-ray Audio box set celebrating the 50th anniversary of Frank Zappa’s celebrated and unparalleled Mothers Of Invention/Hot Rats/Grand Wazoo experience from 1972. The Waka/Wazoo box set features a complete historical run-down of the entire project, featuring alternate takes of almost every composition recorded during the album session.

Buy it here

Robbie Williams – Life Thru A Lens

The Robbie Williams devotee in your life will be jumping for joy to find this stocking stuffer. The 25th-anniversary deluxe edition of Williams’ career-defining, multi-million-selling album contains the original 12 song project spread over six 7-inch singles, plus bonus singles “Freedom” and “Average B-Side.”

Buy it here

The Beach Boys – Sail On Sailor – 1972

The Beach Boys’ Sail On Sailor collection celebrates the landmark 1972 albums Carl and The Passions and Holland. The massive 5LP set includes remastered versions of the original albums as well as a previously unreleased concert from Carnegie Hall, recorded in 1972. This essential item for Beach Boys fans also includes four previously unreleased bonus tracks, unavailable on vinyl since the 1970s.

Buy it here

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

The exclusive hoodie and box set combo version of Kendrick Lamar’s celebrated 2022 album features the album pressed on gold vinyl and a cozy sweatshirt that plays into the imagery on the album.

Buy it here

Humble Pie – The A&M CD Box Set (1970-1975)

Humble Pie – The A&M CD Box Set (1970-1975) includes newly remastered versions of seven classic albums from the seminal Essex-based hard rock band. Fans of the band can expect to hear five previously unreleased tracks on the extra bonus disc of b-sides and rarities.

Buy it here

Guns N Roses – Use Your Illusion

This sprawling special edition of Guns N Roses’ Use Your Illusion I & II includes both albums, an 100-page hardcover book with unreleased photos, memorabilia, and archival documents, and tons of exciting bonus materials. The project also features a new version of “November Rain,” recorded with a 50-piece orchestra, conducted and arranged by Grammy Award winner and Emmy-nominated composer Christopher Lennertz.

Buy it here

PJ Harvey – B-Sides, Demos & Rarities

The new PJ Harvey collection entitled B-Sides, Demos & Rarities is the perfect box set gift for fans of the British singer-songwriter. The 59-track collection spans three decades. Most excitingly, though, is that many of the songs are currently unavailable physically or digitally. Additionally, 14 are previously unreleased.

Buy it here

KISS – Creatures Of the Night

The CD box set of KISS’ Creatures of the Night celebrates the iconic album’s 40th birthday. Included in the box are 103 total tracks – 75 of which were previously unreleased. The gigantic new edition also includes tons of collectibles, highlighted by a “Creatures Band Press Bio Sheet,” a “Creatures Tour Band” poster, two “Stage Drawings,” a “The Loudest Band In The World” poster, and more.

Buy it here

John Mellencamp – Scarecrow

This newly remixed and remastered edition of John Mellencamp’s Scarecrow features the original album, a full disc of rare and previously unreleased tracks, ATMOS, and new hi-resolution stereo mix of the album, and bonus tracks mixed in hi-resolution stereo on Blu-ray Disc. Additionally, Mellencamp fans will enjoy a 180g half-speed LP, an original picture sleeve of the “Small Town” 7” single, a booklet, lithographs, a poster, and an all-new essay by Anthony DeCurtis.

Buy it here

Imagine Dragons – Night Visions

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Imagine Dragons’ landmark debut album, the band has released a deluxe, expansive edition of Night Visions. The new version includes the original 11-track album, 11 studio bonus tracks, two previously unreleased demo tracks, a Night Visions Live CD + DVD, and a full disc of collected Night Visions remixes.

Buy it here

Human League – The Virgin Years

This 5LP box set contains The Human League’s seminal albums from their time with Virgin Records. All records come in colored vinyl (chosen by the band) and in tip-on sleeves, each of which is housed in a sturdy box with a poster.

Buy it here

Mark Knopfler – The Studio Albums 2009-2018

The new box set from Mark Knopfler, celebrated for his work as a solo artist and as bandleader for Dire Straits, includes a collection of studio albums, plus b-sides, bonus tracks, and two previously unreleased songs. The 9LP collection is pressed on 180g black vinyl and includes five embossed art prints of each of the covers.

Buy it here

Dexys Midnight Runners – Too-Rye-Ay As It Should Have Sounded

The 40th anniversary of Kevin Rowland and Dexys Midnight Runners’ Too Rye Ay is celebrated with a 4LP box set. This edition includes the newly remixed album, 16 tracks from the legendary shows at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre, and three unreleased outtakes from the period.

Buy it here

Blondie – Against The Odds: 1974 – 1982

The Super Deluxe Edition Box Set of Blondie’s Against The Odds: 1974 – 1982, is the first-ever authorized deep dive into Blondie’s history. The box includes their first six albums, expanded to include over four dozen demos, alternate versions, and outtakes; a 120-page discography book; and a 144-page hardback book.

Buy it here

Paul McCartney – McCartney I II III

The eponymous solo albums written, performed, and produced by Paul McCartney from 1970, 1980, and 2020 are now available as one collection for the first time. Each edition of the project – Limited Edition Color Vinyl, Black Vinyl Edition, and CD – include three special photo prints with notes from Paul about each album. The box set cover art and typography for the slipcase are by Ed Ruscha.

Buy it here